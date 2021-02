He was one of my all time favourite players I've had the pleasure to watch wearing our teams uniform. I think we can name the players that are a shoe in for getting into Canton but is Zach up there? He's AT LEAST as good as the likes of Urlacher in my opinion. Is the no Superbowl going to hurt his chances? I know his week to week Defensive plays and multi Pro Bowl appearances and the plaudits he's gets from fellow players and opposition players won't hurt his chances. Thoughts?