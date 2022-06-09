Handicapping the Offensive Line Prospects

Moving Connor Williams to Center has changed the way we should be thinking about the roster. If he successfully makes this move, it will change how we assign the backup players, and I decided to try to parse out where this might be going. According to preliminary reports, we are attempting to start these players: Armstead LT, Eichenberg LG, Williams C, Hunt RG, Jackson RT... and again, ASSUMING this works, I would suggest that the ONLY backup player who is assured of a spot is Michael Deiter, as he is the ONLY other player on the roster with any experience at Center. So, lets mark these six players down as keepers and then proceed to the rest of the candidates for the roster.



First off, I'm reasonably certain that we'll roster 9 linemen again this year. Most teams do, and with the uncertainty on this unit, to carry 8 would be a huge risk... so let's assume 9 and go forward. Three spots, multiple candidates.



Robert Jones: I was not as impressed with Jones as was most of Finheaven. Let's face it, he only played in that one game, and it was against a very weak pass rushing unit. Go back and watch some video from that game, he wasn't lining up against good players. Many times he was lined up against a DT type of player rather than a true Edge. He was OK, but the praise that he received here was a bit... optimistic, maybe. I've said this before, I think he's a Guard who can play some Tackle-- if he is not faced with a quality speed rusher. He's only 6'4" and this is on the short side for an NFL Tackle.

Here's what Lance Zierlein had to say over at NFL.com "Jones is a two-year starter at right tackle who will transition inside to guard due to a lack of athleticism at tackle. His wide frame can be a challenge to navigate and there is potential for improvement by making the proper adjustments with hand placement. However, his inability to bend and drop his pad level will make it even tougher to create leverage and sustain blocks as an interior player. Sub-package rushers might be too quick for him to handle in protection with his lack of body control."

I think he's got the inside track for a job, but unlike many here, I don't see him as a lock. If it was me, I'd put him at second string RG and second string RT and have him focus exclusively on the right side. He's young, let's not confuse him too much. He was an UDFA from a very minor school.



Greg Little: This one is a tough read. First of all, he was HIGHLY regarded coming out of Mississippi in 2019; he was taken with the 37th pick in the draft and placed into the Carolina lineup almost immediately, but then two ankle injuries, a minor knee injury, and a case of Covid later, he was shipped to us for a bag of stale chips. We then put him on IR last year and never disclosed his injury, so guessing whether he was actually injured or just an IR stash is hard to figure.

Potential? Sure. But health? God only knows...

Here's what Zierlein said, "Little possesses the important combination of size, length and quickness as a prototypical left tackle prospect. While he wasn't asked to do it much in 2018, he has the athletic ability to handle zone-blocking duties, which could suit his skill-set more than a physical rush attack. Little is a natural bender with good feet and pepper in his punch as blind-side protector, but his average anchor and inconsistent body control create some concern. He will be an early starter at left tackle, but needs to improve his strength and eliminate his tendency to lean in order to reach the potential his physical and athletic traits offer."

Size, length, quickness... and is thought to have been a better choice for a zone-blocking team. I've got Little as the biggest boom/bust candidate among the players on this list. He could be REALLY good... or out of football with another injury. If he's healthy, he's my swing Tackle, and if he looks good, I think he could push Jackson for the spot. He's an ex-SEC player (followed Tunsil at Miss) and three year vet. I think he's a sneaky pick to make the team.



Larnell Coleman: We didn't get to see much of him last year, as the Dolphins staff wisely chose to take advantage of a knee injury to place him on year-ending IR. He was well thought of however, despite being yet another Dolphin prospect from a very minor program. It is notable that we drafted Coleman over Robert Jones last year. We clearly believed Coleman to be the better player of the two.

Again, Zierlein, "Durable three-year starter with experience at both tackle positions. Coleman's long arms have proven to be effective at slowing his opponent's rush momentum and he's savvy with his hands in his pass protection approach. His knee bend is average, which hinders his consistency protecting the edge in both the run and passing games. He's athletic in space and should be able to compete in all run-blocking schemes. While his pass protection is average by NFL standards, he has talent to work with and offers swing tackle potential as a Day 3 draft pick."

I think he's got a shot, but is likely behind Little at this point and will be attempting to win the 9th spot on the roster. The more experienced Little would be a safer bet than Coleman who played at UMass Amherst. He may need Little to become injured to make this team.



Solomon Kindley: I think this guy could make an NFL team, but I really don't think it is our team. This guy is a large, slow, power-based player who is wildly out of place in a zone-blocking scheme. Trade him to Tennessee and don't look back.

Zierlein, "Nasty guard who lives in scrap mode, looking for fights inside a relatively small phone booth where he's most comfortable. Kindley has the frame of a powerful guard, but doesn't bend well enough to generate leverage and push at the point of attack. He's a mauler with enough finesse to get to some reach and cut-off blocks, but faces scheme limitations. Slide quickness is limited and his tendency to lunge allows rushers to work around his edge earlier than teams like. The size and toughness are great, but Kindley needs to play with better control and technique in order to become an average NFL backup."

Longshot... maybe even extreme longshot in my mind. We have a lot of players who can play Guard.



Adam Pankey: Seems like he's been around forever doesn't it? He's 28, been on 4 different NFL teams and has started exactly one game. Yeah, we'll cut him again, but we may sign him to the Practice Squad... again... maybe. He's a reliable practice player.

Zierlein, "Pankey's girthy frame will appeal to teams looking for a beefy guard, but Pankey's lack of bend and leverage could cause some disappointment if teams are expecting his drive-blocking power to match his size. Pankey can handle basic zone blocks, but combinations and cut-off blocks are unlikely to land consistently enough to make him anything more than a back of the roster backup."

Chance of roster inclusion: approaching zero.



Kion Smith: I bet most of you just said... "who?"

Zierlein, "Small school developmental tackle who is lacking in technique and play strength. Smith is a project at this point, but he has a favorable body type, including the length that NFL teams covet at tackle. He has decent quickness as a run blocker and shows good fluidity working his combo blocks up to the linebacker. His hand usage and placement is all over the place and must be corrected before he can ever see the field. He has better upside than most of the potential priority free agents at his position and could end up as a practice squad player early in his career while a team tries to coach him up."

Fayetteville State U player... maybe the only one in the NFL. Yeah... probably not for long. Practice Squad maybe... probably cut very early in the process.



Kellen Diesch: Yup, another UDFA, but he was supposed to have a draftable grade on him. He seems to fit a zone-blocking scheme, but he is really lean for his tall frame... and it has been noted that his arms are short for a Tackle. I know some here are high on him, but I think they are being overly optimistic that he will be ready this year. 301Lbs at 6'7" is really light by NFL standards. Watch him run, he looks like a Tight End. To me, he looks like a two year project... get 20 pounds on him and we'll see you next year.

My man Zierlein, "Diesch is highly athletic with the initial quickness and fluidity to stand out on reach blocks, second-level cut-offs and long pulls in space. He's scheme-dependent, lacking strength to generate movement as a drive blocker. He lacks functional length and the anchor needed to keep NFL speed-to-power rushers from ruining his day. If he can add the necessary strength and mass, he'll have a chance to find snaps in a heavily move-oriented offense."

I don't see how he sticks unless he is much better than I suspect he'll be. He fell out of the draft because he doesn't have an NFL body. I think we cut him and hope he doesn't get poached (he might). Best bet... he has a minor ankle injury on cut down day and we put him on season-ending IR. (wink wink)



Blaise Andries: Big. Slow. Project. On the bright side, he played with Trey Lance in High School (about 40 minutes from where I live).

Z, "Big lineman with multi-positional starting experience. Andries possesses an NFL frame, but doesn't generate much push as a drive blocker. His athletic limitations show up when asked to handle move-blocking duties and with his gap-to-gap range in pass protection. Andries' size and roster flexibility help his chances of finding a roster spot, but he lacks well-defined play traits to make much of an impact."

If this guy makes the roster, we're in serious trouble.



So... how do I think it falls?



I think our reasonably safe reserves will be:

Deiter C/LG

Jones RG/RT

Little LT/RT



After this, it gets harder. That last spot is a real toss up and may come down to the fact that one of our starters is not looking as good as we are hoping he'll look. We might pick up a vet late in the process, but I'm not going to project this... I'll go with,

Coleman LT/RT