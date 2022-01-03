Happy New year to all of the Family!

Fin Fan in Cali
Fins Up with Fire!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 46,864
- Reaction score
- 41,306
- Age
- 57
- Location
- So Cal
If you need a break and looking for some good conversation after today's game, why not join us in the Club forum. So you say you are not a Club member, well it will be the best $25.00 you spent in the new year. This will also help the site kick butt and take names in the new year with enhancements and no not brother @13marino13 latest surgery. Lol! Your contributions help Finheaven stay on top of there game, and always be available for so many to enjoy. May you have a wonderful and safe new year! We thank those long time supporters brothers and sisters who continue to support the site.