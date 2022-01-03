Happy New year to all of the Family!

Fin Fan in Cali said: If you need a break and looking for some good conversation after today's game, why not join us in the Club forum. So you say you are not a Club member, well it will be the best $25.00 you spent in the new year. This will also help the site kick butt and take names in the new year with enhancements and no not brother @13marino13 latest surgery. Lol! Your contributions help Finheaven stay on top of there game, and always be available for so many to enjoy. May you have a wonderful and safe new year! We thank those long time supporters brothers and sisters who continue to support the site. Click to expand...

You told me you'd still love me even if I elected to not get the surgery. Is that not true?