Happy New Years Folks

In what was an absolute terrible year for the country and the world, for us Dolfans, there was something joyous to celebrate. The Miami Dolphins began to win!!! How great is that.

We were treated to lots of great plays, lots of cheers and a surprising rise from out of the ashes.

Thanks to all of Finheaven for giving us a place to express love and gratitude to our beloved Dolphins.

Have a Happy and an Especially Healthy New Year!!!🍻🍻🥂🥂🥂🍾🍾
 
