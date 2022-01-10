 Harbaugh Drawing Interest From Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Harbaugh Drawing Interest From Dolphins

G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
3,579
Reaction score
1,654
Lol hmmmmm.

Well, it will be interesting to watch how Flo handles the question of Harbaugh during the off-season.

I wonder if he'll respond the same way he did about Tua?
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
3,579
Reaction score
1,654
Fin-Loco said:
Sure. Or he and Grier are packing their stuff this week.
Click to expand...

Yes please......

I'll take Riddick and Harbaugh.

I know it doesn't really work that way.

Regardless. I will be fine letting new guys evaluate and determine Tuas fate then the current clowns.

If they move on, OK great.

Let's get it done
 
-=DolfanDave=-

-=DolfanDave=-

Super Duper Club
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
10,556
Reaction score
6,657
Location
Miami
Fin-Loco said:
What source are you looking for?
Click to expand...
I guess la confora is reporting it through sources in Miami but it's hard to believe anything at this point. I just wouldn't get our hopes up much at this point... And this is coming from someone who doesn't want Flo as HC.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,508
Reaction score
19,336
Location
Bahamas
There's already a big thread on this and it's pure speculation because of Ross's ties to Michigan. Nothing new here.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
4,769
Reaction score
4,463
Age
56
Location
Rochester, New York
Harbaugh is brutal. The only Harbaugh I would want anywhere near this franchise is John Harbaugh and that's not happening.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom