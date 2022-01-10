Harbaugh Drawing Interest From Dolphins

Fin-Loco
Good. Get rid of the Just Good Enough Squad and get ballsy.
Sure. Or he and Grier are packing their stuff this week.Lol hmmmmm.
Well, it will be interesting to watch how Flo handles the question of Harbaugh during the off-season.
I wonder if he'll respond the same way he did about Tua?
What source are you looking for?Seems like credible sources...
I guess la confora is reporting it through sources in Miami but it's hard to believe anything at this point. I just wouldn't get our hopes up much at this point... And this is coming from someone who doesn't want Flo as HC.What source are you looking for?
The game yesterday saved him. You saw the shots of Ross during the game. Giddy like a school girl.Two winning seasons and finishing 8-1 will save Flo I think.