Harbaugh will be the new Dolphins coach (Opinion)

The Dolphins cannot talk about Harbaugh until the Rooney rule is satisfied. And for those that think Harbaugh is another Urban Myer and can’t coach in the NFL, here are his NFL accomplishments: 44-19-1 record with the Niners with 3 straight NFC Championships and a super bowl appearance. His QB? Kaepernick. I think he took over a 5-11 team. Ross is one of the largest Alumni donators to Michigan and helped Harbaugh land that job. I could be wrong but discount the talking heads until our new coach is hired. Ross would give him the keys to his kingdom! Mods, if this is a repeated thread, please merge