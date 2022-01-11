Harbaugh will be the new Dolphins coach (Opinion)

superphin said: If we get Harbaugh I can see him getting in Ross ear to fire Grier. I'm all in on Harbaugh he turned Alex Smith's career around and made Kaepernick look like a legitimate QB. Click to expand...

Grier will be gone within a couple of days after the Harbaugh signing. Harbaugh is going to want complete control and Ross will give it to him! Unlike Flores who I liked, Harbaugh will bring in a complete staff of coaches and organizational structure. Who wouldn't take his 44-19-1 NFL record? 3 NFC Championships and a trip to a Super Bowl in 4 years?? Did Flores get us there? Flores was better than what we had before, but could not hire a competent staff and in his two best years could not prepare the team to get off to a good start.