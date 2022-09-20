 Has anyone really looked at our schedule since this crazy win? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Has anyone really looked at our schedule since this crazy win?

TrogdorTheBurninator

FSmL1n6X0AkfMKl.jpg

Seriously, the only scary games look like the two Bills games, the Chargers game, and maybe the 2nd Pats game because of potential weather concerns. I can see people worried about the Packers, but at this moment, I just don't.

I also recognize that we may lose a game or two that we 'should' win, but as of today I do not see most of the teams on this schedule keeping up with us. Am I crazy to think 14 wins is obtainable? How have you guys adjusted your expectations since, if at all?
 
G

GRYPHONK

Not at all crazy.

I have been saying 15 wins.

When we win on sunday our next scary game is coincidentally Buffalo.

Of course, it's the nfl, we could lose a few that aren't scary or seem like we should win **cough cough Detroit..cough**

But GB and Buffalo are the only teams on our schedule making me cringe a little.

Every other game I don't see any reason why we couldn't win
 
B

bdizzle00

I was excited about getting Hill but I think I underestimated his impact. He has truly changed the trajectory of the entire team and altered the course of several players' careers. I don't think that can be overstated. The Dolphins can beat anyone on the schedule.
 
Mindtornado

TrogdorTheBurninator said:
View attachment 118734

Seriously, the only scary games look like the two Bills games, the Chargers game, and maybe the 2nd Pats game because of potential weather concerns. I can see people worried about the Packers, but at this moment, I just don't.

I also recognize that we may lose a game or two that we 'should' win, but as of today I do not see most of the teams on this schedule keeping up with us. Am I crazy to think 14 wins is obtainable? How have you guys adjusted your expectations since, if at all?
If the Fins lose games they’re supposed to win, 14-3 is not attainable.

@ San Fran
@ LAC
@ Buffalo
vs. Green Bay

Those four games could be as tough as the first four.
 
PhinFan1968

At Cincy May be tough, on top of Buff/NE/LA. And it depends on which Vikes team shows up…same with GB.

I‘m seeing 12-5.
 
utahphinsfan

Mindtornado said:
If the Fins lose games they’re supposed to win, 14-3 is not attainable.

@ San Fran
@ LAC
@ Buffalo
vs. Green Bay

Those four games could be as tough as the first four.
The league in its infinite wisdom (/s?) will have Miami play buffalo on a short week (17th) after 2 weeks on the west coast
 
TrogdorTheBurninator

Swiss said:
Being at least 2-2 after these 1st 4 games in my head was a win. Playing with house money at this point.
That was my exact thought process when deciding to look up the rest of the schedule and then realizing the schedule isn't all that difficult. I'm all about this season!
 
bdizzle00 said:
I was excited about getting Hill but I think I underestimated his impact. He has truly changed the trajectory of the entire team and altered the course of several players' careers. I don't think that can be overstated. The Dolphins can beat anyone on the schedule.
I got "aqua pilled" 🤣. It's fantastic.
 
utahphinsfan

Some more thoughts....

1) Hopefully, Boyer & co can flummox Cincy on a Thursday like they did Bmore last yr
2) Will Miami get the ancient Flacco or a rusty Zach W on 10/9
3) I think the phins can go wild w/ the cover 0 against Cousins & Trubisky
 
lynx

GRYPHONK said:
Not at all crazy.

I have been saying 15 wins.

When we win on sunday our next scary game is coincidentally Buffalo.

Of course, it's the nfl, we could lose a few that aren't scary or seem like we should win **cough cough Detroit..cough**

But GB and Buffalo are the only teams on our schedule making me cringe a little.

Every other game I don't see any reason why we couldn't win
Detroit is much improved, I expect them to win their division. I'll also be at that game in October.
 
srp1979

Mindtornado said:
If the Fins lose games they’re supposed to win, 14-3 is not attainable.

@ San Fran
@ LAC
@ Buffalo
vs. Green Bay

Those four games could be as tough as the first four.
Agreed. We are traveling to the west coast twice and the traveling teams usually lose. December is a tough month for us, no doubt.
 
