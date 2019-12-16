Has Flores seen all he needs to see from Josh Rosen? Here’s his answer and his QB plan

ANUFan







Asked if he wants to see Rosen in one of the final two games, Flores indicated that’s not a priority.
“We will always do what we feel is in the best interests of this team and play the guy that gives us the best chance to win; we feel that’s Ryan,” Flores said. “It’s [been] that way for the last 8 to 10 weeks.”
Does the organization believe there’s anything more it can learn about Rosen by seeing him in a game again?
“You can always get more information, but we have what we have [and that’s] practice reps and the game reps he had and his play for [Arizona] a year ago,” Flores said. “The most important thing is what we see in practice on a weekly basis.”
