Has Flores seen all he needs to see from Josh Rosen? Here’s his answer and his QB plan

ANUFan

ANUFan

Super Duper Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
13,227
Reaction score
6,781
Asked if he wants to see Rosen in one of the final two games, Flores indicated that’s not a priority.

“We will always do what we feel is in the best interests of this team and play the guy that gives us the best chance to win; we feel that’s Ryan,” Flores said. “It’s [been] that way for the last 8 to 10 weeks.”
Click to expand...
Does the organization believe there’s anything more it can learn about Rosen by seeing him in a game again?

“You can always get more information, but we have what we have [and that’s] practice reps and the game reps he had and his play for [Arizona] a year ago,” Flores said. “The most important thing is what we see in practice on a weekly basis.”
Click to expand...

Read more...
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,042
Reaction score
68
Location
SO CAL
Ryan is taking a beating right now behind this ever changing OL. If I had Tua on this roster, or Rosen I wouldn't want either taking the field this season behind that mess. And BTW - FitzMagic is better right now so that just makes it easier. I hope Rosen gets his chance to start next season with an improved cast around him.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Super Duper Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
13,227
Reaction score
6,781
Dolphins81 said:
just going off the 2 copy and paste that you posted, sounds like they are done with Rosen. I hope he gets a chance to compete next year vs a rookie and with a solid Oline.
Click to expand...
I think if he were just a raw rookie fresh off the draft then things would be different. But he spent an entire season(minus when he was out) and they're counting that as well.

I don't know what it is but when he played he just looked slow.
He wasn't processing what he was seeing fast enough and making the appropriate plays.
Also, if all the stuff about him not being able to properly and consistently make protections calls and ID backers etc are true...yikes!

Ofcourse, the bad online and everything else didn't help.

Outside of some team offering a pick for him i don't see any reason for them to flat out cut him at this stage.

You keep him in your system and keep developing him. Hopefully he catches on. If not, then at the very least he becomes trade bait in another 2 seasons or so. IMO, You'll easily recoup a 2nd round for him.
 
39wildman

39wildman

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
3,357
Reaction score
731
Flores need go find qb in 2020. Weather it in free agent or draft. Sometimes u may need adjust ur offense to strength of qb. That work too. Either way clock is ticking..
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,290
Reaction score
583
"Brian Flores, #Dolphins focused on beating Bengals, not 2020 #NFL draft order"

Ya right....
Lets see what new replacement DB's did we bring in or do bring in for this week, maybe a new unknown OL man.

One thing I've learned is that what comes out of Flores's mouth to the press can be taken with a grain of salt...no a boulder of salt.
And it just fine and dandy to me....and thats all I got to say about that.....
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,005
Reaction score
1,354
Location
Miami
ANUFan said:
I think if he were just a raw rookie fresh off the draft then things would be different. But he spent an entire season(minus when he was out) and they're counting that as well.

I don't know what it is but when he played he just looked slow.
He wasn't processing what he was seeing fast enough and making the appropriate plays.
Also, if all the stuff about him not being able to properly and consistently make protections calls and ID backers etc are true...yikes!

Ofcourse, the bad online and everything else didn't help.

Outside of some team offering a pick for him i don't see any reason for them to flat out cut him at this stage.

You keep him in your system and keep developing him. Hopefully he catches on. If not, then at the very least he becomes trade bait in another 2 seasons or so. IMO, You'll easily recoup a 2nd round for him.
Click to expand...
You had me til you said we could recoup a 2nd for him. How does that old song go?... "Never gonna get it, never gonna get it."

No one will ever trade for Rosen again. We will see him cut or he will play out his contract.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom