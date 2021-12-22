Has the O-line improved?

I again say I am no expert on football. I often go by what in can see on the tv on game days but may not always get it right.



Last night watching Andrew Whitworth get totally beat by Carlos Dunlap for a sack, I was thinking, am I too critical on our o-line many games?



I have seen Eichenberg get beat like that or pushed flat onto the ground, but my gut says that he has been fairly solid for the most part in the last number of games.



Same with Austin Jackson, this guy looked so awful and again for the last few games I have barely noticed him....isn't that a good thing?



Deiter seems to have solidified the middle



Hunt- I am unsure where I am trending with him



Davis- the biggest weak link, but again the only play I really noticed for him in the last while was a great run block that opened up a huge run.



A question I have.....Does it take a few years to have young linemen bulk up and build their strength to be able to compete with veteran, fully physically developed NFL talent?



If so, I think we may have a line coming together and growing and a QB who is getting more pocket aware.



I see that many are very critical of the O-Line and what replacements everywhere. I am just not sure they will be needed and wonder if this line has the talent to grow together and become a solid unit.



I really don't think I can see Davis be a part of this line.....but the other 4, including Jackson.....I hope I can and just wonder again if I am totally off on all this.



Look forward to hearing others thoughts.