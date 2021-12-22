 Has the O-line improved? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Has the O-line improved?

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
1,231
Reaction score
4,548
Location
Fort St. John, BC, Canada
I again say I am no expert on football. I often go by what in can see on the tv on game days but may not always get it right.

Last night watching Andrew Whitworth get totally beat by Carlos Dunlap for a sack, I was thinking, am I too critical on our o-line many games?

I have seen Eichenberg get beat like that or pushed flat onto the ground, but my gut says that he has been fairly solid for the most part in the last number of games.

Same with Austin Jackson, this guy looked so awful and again for the last few games I have barely noticed him....isn't that a good thing?

Deiter seems to have solidified the middle

Hunt- I am unsure where I am trending with him

Davis- the biggest weak link, but again the only play I really noticed for him in the last while was a great run block that opened up a huge run.

A question I have.....Does it take a few years to have young linemen bulk up and build their strength to be able to compete with veteran, fully physically developed NFL talent?

If so, I think we may have a line coming together and growing and a QB who is getting more pocket aware.

I see that many are very critical of the O-Line and what replacements everywhere. I am just not sure they will be needed and wonder if this line has the talent to grow together and become a solid unit.

I really don't think I can see Davis be a part of this line.....but the other 4, including Jackson.....I hope I can and just wonder again if I am totally off on all this.

Look forward to hearing others thoughts.
 
Last edited:
G

GrieseMarinoTua

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
1,391
Reaction score
1,661
Age
48
Location
London England
Hey BC, my stance on Davis is he’s a back up at best snd his next contract will hopefully reflect that.

One of my very few criticisms of our HC is that he left a bunch of 1st and 2nd year rookies to learn from Davis!!!!

I know many of our family don’t like AJ snd LE but I personally think they’ll both turn out really good players for us,

I apply a logic to this which I apply to myself. How good was I at my job when I first started out compared to where I am now in the industry 21 years later. I laugh at my younger version, I was so flawed. Obviously Jesse is trying to disprove my logic but the rest are proper talents I think
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
16,907
Reaction score
29,677
Yes, look around, there have been many convos.

Liam is our future RT.

Hunt is our best OLineman, at RG.

Deiter appears to be fine at C.

Austin may be the future at LG, or back at LT if he can get it figured out.

So, we either need an LT or an LG depending on Austin.

(At minimum).
 
Last edited:
rent this space

rent this space

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2007
Messages
9,257
Reaction score
9,004
Jackson seems to be settling in at guard as does Hunt, they could find homes there For awhile. Eichenberg seems to be playing a little better although there was nowhere to go but up. He needs an off-season of training at least. I would be looking for a center and at least one, probably two tackles this year
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
14,102
Reaction score
36,236
Location
Land of Loco!
BC Phins4Life said:
I again say I am no expert on football. I often go by what in can see on the tv on game days but may not always get it right.

Last night watching Andrew Whitworth get totally beat by Carlos Dunlap for a sack, I was thinking, am I too critical on our o-line many games?

I have seen Eichenberg get beat like that or pushed flat onto the ground, but my gut says that he has been fairly solid for the most part in the last number of games.

Same with Austin Jackson, this guy looked so awful and again for the last few games I have barely noticed him....isn't that a good thing?

Deiter seems to have solidified the middle

Hunt- I am unsure where I am trending with him

Davis- the biggest weak link, but again the only play I really noticed for him in the last while was a great run block that opened up a huge run.

A question I have.....Does it take a few years to have young linemen bulk up and build their strength to be able to compete with veteran, ally physically developed NFL talent?

If so, I think we may have a line coming together and growing and a QB who is getting more pocket aware.

I see that many are very critical of the O-Line and what replacements everywhere. I am just not sure they will be needed and wonder if this line has the talent to grow together and become a solid unit.

I really don't think I can see Davis be a part of this line.....but the other 4, including Jackson.....I hope I can and just wonder again if I am totally off on all this.

Look forward to hearing others thoughts.
Click to expand...
Good post BC. My answer is the next three games will tell us as those opponents aren't pushovers like some of our last opponents.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,803
Reaction score
3,496
Location
Orlando, Florida
I already covered this in a thread but people ignored it. Our sacks allowed since our winning streak are among top 5 in best, not worse. When we keep talking about our offensive line sucking still then we are spreading lies.

Winning Streak:


2.5 sacks texans


4 sacks against ravens


0 sacks against Jets 1st game


2 against panthers


2 against Giants


1 against the Jets




Last 3 games:



Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 12.52.51 PM.png
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Joined
Mar 10, 2005
Messages
3,744
Reaction score
2,189
BC Phins4Life said:
I again say I am no expert on football. I often go by what in can see on the tv on game days but may not always get it right.

Last night watching Andrew Whitworth get totally beat by Carlos Dunlap for a sack, I was thinking, am I too critical on our o-line many games?

I have seen Eichenberg get beat like that or pushed flat onto the ground, but my gut says that he has been fairly solid for the most part in the last number of games.

Same with Austin Jackson, this guy looked so awful and again for the last few games I have barely noticed him....isn't that a good thing?

Deiter seems to have solidified the middle

Hunt- I am unsure where I am trending with him

Davis- the biggest weak link, but again the only play I really noticed for him in the last while was a great run block that opened up a huge run.

A question I have.....Does it take a few years to have young linemen bulk up and build their strength to be able to compete with veteran, ally physically developed NFL talent?

If so, I think we may have a line coming together and growing and a QB who is getting more pocket aware.

I see that many are very critical of the O-Line and what replacements everywhere. I am just not sure they will be needed and wonder if this line has the talent to grow together and become a solid unit.

I really don't think I can see Davis be a part of this line.....but the other 4, including Jackson.....I hope I can and just wonder again if I am totally off on all this.

Look forward to hearing others thoughts.
Click to expand...
Improved- maybe
Good- Nope
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
1,231
Reaction score
4,548
Location
Fort St. John, BC, Canada
juniorseau55 said:
I already covered this in a thread but people ignored it. Our sacks allowed since our winning streak are among top 5 in best, not worse. When we keep talking about our offensive line sucking still then we are spreading lies.

Winning Streak:


2.5 sacks texans


4 sacks against ravens


0 sacks against Jets 1st game


2 against panthers


2 against Giants


1 against the Jets




Last 3 games:



View attachment 90217
Click to expand...
Sorry, I did not see your post or forgot
glad you added some stats here, as I am too lazy to look or don't know where to look

@Fin-Loco, I fully agree we have a test upcoming, crossing my fingers that we pass it with high grades

Glad to hear others think we have some solid prospects and really haven't dropped the ball that much in drafts not including the most recent.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,925
Reaction score
1,660
They have improved however, some of that could be match-up based. It is a much needed growth heading into a pivotal 3 game stretch that may change the course of many careers in the coaching and front office.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom