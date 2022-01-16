Have any players backed up Flo?

Watching the postgame interviews with Raider players after their loss in Cincy, and pretty much every Raider interviewed went to bat for their interim HC to get the job permanently.



It made me realize that since Flo’s firing, I haven’t seen anything from any of his players about their coach getting the axe. I’m not big on social media either so I really haven’t had the chance to do any homework on this.



For those in the know, has there been any outcry from Dolphins players? I know this is speculation on my part, but if you win 8 out of 9 to finish your season and your coach gets fired, does it tell us something about Flo’s relationship with his players if they’re all staying quiet?