Have To Clean Some Things Up Coaching - Wise

If we are to win our last two and do some damage in the playoffs. We got darn lucky on that timeout before half, as Payton was correct - FLores did call it. Can't have coaching blunders like that, where our head guy doesn't know the situation. The lack of a challenge flag on that 2nd down pass play when we clearly got the first was mind boggling. And the ensuing Brissett 4th down play need to be scrapped. They have run their course - and by no means whatsoever should Jacoby be rolling out in a 4th and short. When in fg range with little time before half or end of game, no long developing pass plays - no idea what the heck we were doing in that situation, with Davis getting blown by. Griese was right - that play needed to be a three step drop at most. And the wildcat formation on third and forever was a head scratcher. Get rid of #9 as a gunner on punt coverage too - gives you nothing as far as coverage is concerned and ran right by the returner on that first punt when he could have lit him up at the six.