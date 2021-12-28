 Have To Clean Some Things Up Coaching - Wise | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Have To Clean Some Things Up Coaching - Wise

C

CoachConrad

Rookie
Joined
Mar 12, 2021
Messages
63
Reaction score
109
Age
54
Location
Georgia
If we are to win our last two and do some damage in the playoffs. We got darn lucky on that timeout before half, as Payton was correct - FLores did call it. Can't have coaching blunders like that, where our head guy doesn't know the situation. The lack of a challenge flag on that 2nd down pass play when we clearly got the first was mind boggling. And the ensuing Brissett 4th down play need to be scrapped. They have run their course - and by no means whatsoever should Jacoby be rolling out in a 4th and short. When in fg range with little time before half or end of game, no long developing pass plays - no idea what the heck we were doing in that situation, with Davis getting blown by. Griese was right - that play needed to be a three step drop at most. And the wildcat formation on third and forever was a head scratcher. Get rid of #9 as a gunner on punt coverage too - gives you nothing as far as coverage is concerned and ran right by the returner on that first punt when he could have lit him up at the six.
 
Last edited:
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,616
Reaction score
3,718
Age
29
Location
Florida
I'm going to defend #9

99% of the time in that area its a fair catch or they are faking to let the ball bounce.

He obviously got caught between trying to figure out what to do.
 
C

CoachConrad

Rookie
Joined
Mar 12, 2021
Messages
63
Reaction score
109
Age
54
Location
Georgia
GhostArmOfMarino said:
I'm going to defend #9

99% of the time in that area its a fair catch or they are faking to let the ball bounce.

He obviously got caught between trying to figure out what to do.
Click to expand...
One gunner goes to goal, which Hollins did. Other gunner breaks down on returner, which 9 never did. He half-assed it away from anything actually, and the returner ran right by him. Embarrassing, as their starting position could have been the 6 instead of the 15. Little things like developing a second gunner, will be crucial. Hollins is awesome, and Palardy seem to have a repoire with him - that is the 3rd time this season the pair has downed a punt at the one. Need that on the other side.
 
nyashfan

nyashfan

For Earth Below
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
1,223
Reaction score
80
Location
New York, NY
My biggest quibble was after the timeout was restored and the Dolphins had 2nd and 2 from the Saints 30 with 39 seconds left, the Dolphins should have run the ball twice and kicked the field goal. A 13-3 halftime lead and that game was over.

In general, I thought Godsey called a smart game. After what the Saints defense did to the Bucs, the Dolphins goals last night were to win AND come out of the game healthy - which they did.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,616
Reaction score
3,718
Age
29
Location
Florida
CoachConrad said:
One gunner goes to goal, which Hollins did. Other gunner breaks down on returner, which 9 never did. He half-assed it away from anything actually, and the returner ran right by him. Embarrassing, as their starting position could have been the 6 instead of the 15. Little things like developing a second gunner, will be crucial. Hollins is awesome, and Palardy seem to have a repoire with him - that is the 3rd time this season the pair has downed a punt at the one. Need that on the other side.
Click to expand...

You're overreacting to one play that really didn't matter.

What you're saying is basically the equivalent to moving on from Tua after his first series as a starter where he was flattened like a pancake and fumbled.

To develop a player you need to let them make mistakes, which like I said it wasn't a flat out mistake as much as confusion.

He will either be good at it or not with experience, but you can't take one play and go THATS IT IM DONE.
 
Goonies

Goonies

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
2,953
Reaction score
2,424
Location
Miami,FL
GhostArmOfMarino said:
You're overreacting to one play that really didn't matter.

What you're saying is basically the equivalent to moving on from Tua after his first series as a starter where he was flattened like a pancake and fumbled.

To develop a player you need to let them make mistakes, which like I said it wasn't a flat out mistake as much as confusion.

He will either be good at it or not with experience, but you can't take one play and go THATS IT IM DONE.
Click to expand...
I’m done w Jesse Davis, Austin Jackson , Michael dieter. I’ll keep hunt and eichenberg on the right side. And we need a above average OL coach.
 
C

CoachConrad

Rookie
Joined
Mar 12, 2021
Messages
63
Reaction score
109
Age
54
Location
Georgia
GhostArmOfMarino said:
You're overreacting to one play that really didn't matter.

What you're saying is basically the equivalent to moving on from Tua after his first series as a starter where he was flattened like a pancake and fumbled.

To develop a player you need to let them make mistakes, which like I said it wasn't a flat out mistake as much as confusion.

He will either be good at it or not with experience, but you can't take one play and go THATS IT IM DONE.
Click to expand...
Hasn't been one play. Watch all of the punts the last two games. #9 cannot get off jams, is late getting down, doesn't break down in the open field, and essentially gives us nothing at the other gunner. Hollins is AWESOME as the first gunner going down. We need to find another. Period.
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
1,424
Reaction score
1,714
Age
48
Location
London England
CoachConrad said:
If we are to win our last two and do some damage in the playoffs. We got darn lucky on that timeout before half, as Payton was correct - FLores did call it. Can't have coaching blunders like that, where our head guy doesn't know the situation. The lack of a challenge flag on that 2nd down pass play when we clearly got the first was mind boggling. And the ensuing Brissett 4th down play need to be scrapped. They have run their course - and by no means whatsoever should Jacoby be rolling out in a 4th and short. When in fg range with little time before half or end of game, no long developing pass plays - no idea what the heck we were doing in that situation, with Davis getting blown by. Griese was right - that play needed to be a three step drop at most. And the wildcat formation on third and forever was a head scratcher. Get rid of #9 as a gunner on punt coverage too - gives you nothing as far as coverage is concerned and ran right by the returner on that first punt when he could have lit him up at the six.
Click to expand...
That Saints defence wasn’t shabby
 
3

3rdandinches

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
6,692
Reaction score
438
Location
Lah, lah land
Sorry, but what coach coaches a perfect game? What OC calls the perfect game? There will always be bad calls but some are hidden through the ability of players to overcome.
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
1,424
Reaction score
1,714
Age
48
Location
London England
CoachConrad said:
True. But everything I mentioned was self-inflicted and coaching-based. Had nothing to do with NO's salty D.
Click to expand...
You’re right but I was just highlighting through all the errors we put 20 on a defence who in the majority played the Buccs and kept them quiet.

We hear the coaches get panned for losing to the Jagwires and then panned for beating that NO def. yeah it’s far from perfect but it is snd will continue to improve
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
11,767
Reaction score
13,143
Location
West Palm Beach
Jesse Davis sucks that’s all that needs to be said. 😂 He’s the major weak link in that O line.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,878
Reaction score
20,435
They need to stop the Brisette cr@#

That thing has disaster written all over it!
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
3,050
Reaction score
2,937
Location
Ottawa, Canada
CoachConrad said:
If we are to win our last two and do some damage in the playoffs. We got darn lucky on that timeout before half, as Payton was correct - FLores did call it. Can't have coaching blunders like that, where our head guy doesn't know the situation. The lack of a challenge flag on that 2nd down pass play when we clearly got the first was mind boggling. And the ensuing Brissett 4th down play need to be scrapped. They have run their course - and by no means whatsoever should Jacoby be rolling out in a 4th and short. When in fg range with little time before half or end of game, no long developing pass plays - no idea what the heck we were doing in that situation, with Davis getting blown by. Griese was right - that play needed to be a three step drop at most. And the wildcat formation on third and forever was a head scratcher. Get rid of #9 as a gunner on punt coverage too - gives you nothing as far as coverage is concerned and ran right by the returner on that first punt when he could have lit him up at the six.
Click to expand...
I would agree they got the first down and it was a bad spot but I kind of understand an argument for not using a challenge. It was such a short distance to go and you have to believe you can get it. Personally, I also would have taken the sure thing and challenged it.

I’m not one to gripe about officiating but there were some awful calls and missed calls. The long pass the Saints got late should have been a safety for holding in the endzone on Seiler. Two guys are grabbing him. I think the zebras felt sorry for the Saints. The holding call on Eichenberg was not even remotely holding. Maybe they meant someone else. The spots, holding on Waddle not called, PI on Gesicki not called. Just awful.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
3,050
Reaction score
2,937
Location
Ottawa, Canada
Goonies said:
I’m done w Jesse Davis, Austin Jackson , Michael dieter. I’ll keep hunt and eichenberg on the right side. And we need a above average OL coach.
Click to expand...
Jackson has come a long way though and had some nice run blocks. The line needs two studs at least.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom