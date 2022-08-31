Have you ever sat and pondered, "who would it be"...........

SevenIron said: We have suffered for a long time. Myself longer than others waiting for a Super Bowl or currently even the playoffs. Have you ever asked yourself if it was guaranteed victories through the playoffs and Super Bowl, ideally who do you want to take down?





Historically speaking.



Divisional Round. Raiders

Conference Title. Steelers

Super Bowl. Cowboys





Something different/new.



Divisional Round. Ravens

Conference Title. Bengals

Super Bowl. Buccaneers





Out of pure hatred.



Divisional Round. Chiefs

Conference Title. Patriots

Super Bowl. Saints Click to expand...

I liked "something Different".Brady deserves to go out by being beaten by a "clearly superior" team.Clean break - LOLLet's let Belichick get a pretty good Patriots team going and then drop a 50 burger on him in the Superbowl.He can retire, go meet Brady for some "health" drinks and riminess about the good old days. I can hear them now - "Who were those guys we met in our last Superbowl "outing" ". - LOL