Have you ever sat and pondered, "who would it be"...........

We have suffered for a long time. Myself longer than others waiting for a Super Bowl or currently even the playoffs. Have you ever asked yourself if it was guaranteed victories through the playoffs and Super Bowl, ideally who do you want to take down?
Historically speaking.
Divisional Round. Raiders
Conference Title. Steelers
Super Bowl. Cowboys
Something different/new.
Divisional Round. Ravens
Conference Title. Bengals
Super Bowl. Buccaneers
Out of pure hatred.
Divisional Round. Chiefs
Conference Title. Patriots
Super Bowl. Saints
