Have you ever sat and pondered, "who would it be"...........

SevenIron

SevenIron

We have suffered for a long time. Myself longer than others waiting for a Super Bowl or currently even the playoffs. Have you ever asked yourself if it was guaranteed victories through the playoffs and Super Bowl, ideally who do you want to take down?


Historically speaking.

Divisional Round. Raiders
Conference Title. Steelers
Super Bowl. Cowboys


Something different/new.

Divisional Round. Ravens
Conference Title. Bengals
Super Bowl. Buccaneers


Out of pure hatred.

Divisional Round. Chiefs
Conference Title. Patriots
Super Bowl. Saints
 
Mindtornado

Mindtornado

The Goat said:
I'm bumping this thread in 19 years just to piss off the mods.
If this thread isn’t meaningful in the next 19 years, I’m picking a new team in 2041. 61 years of following a team without winning a Super Bowl will be where I draw the line.


I’ll play along though:

Divisional - Chargers (Tua ends the Herbert debate)

Conference - Chiefs (Hill 63 yard game winning TD)

Title - Rams (Coach McD takes mantle of best young coach)
 
Fins1971

Fins1971

I'll play.

Divisional - Steelers (Our last playoff loss avenged; I was there and froze my ass off)
Conference - Ravens (They gave us our next 2 playoff losses before Steelers. Plus it would be cool to see us shutdown Lamar again in big game)
Super Bowl - 49ers (We owe them one for Dan the Man)
 
Ray R

Ray R

I don't care - as long as we beat them, and they leave with their tail between their legs.

It's a target rich environment as far as I'm concerned - LOL
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

I'm curious, why do you hate KC??

Id change that to Pats, Bills, whoeverbecauseidontcareaboutthenfc

Edit: On second though, make that the Pats, Bills, Cowboys (The NFC's version of the Pats, without the success.)
 
Ray R

Ray R

I liked "something Different".
Brady deserves to go out by being beaten by a "clearly superior" team.
Clean break - LOL

Let's let Belichick get a pretty good Patriots team going and then drop a 50 burger on him in the Superbowl.

He can retire, go meet Brady for some "health" drinks and riminess about the good old days. I can hear them now - "Who were those guys we met in our last Superbowl "outing" ". - LOL
 
1

1972forever

Nope. I have never sat around pondering the teams I would want to see the Dolphins play against in the playoffs and SB.

I am more a one game at a time guy and I will be happy if they just make the playoffs. I don’t care who they play once they get there.
 
GatorFin73

GatorFin73

Let's have the Ace Ventura Bowl, Miami vs Philly. Hopefully someone on the sideline can knock the eagle mascot out at some point for full poetic justice.
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

I would go:
Divisional - Chargers (Tua beats Herbert to end the Miami made a mistake in the draft talk)

Conference - Bengals (Tua beats Burrow and finally moves up the Fantasy draft board)

Title - Buccaneers (Anything to prevent another Brady ring!)
 
IMAWriter

IMAWriter

For me, your second option perhaps. Or, the Jets, Pats, Cowboys for the publicity. The Bengals play dirty. Must have been the case with the brouhaha between the Rams and Bengals in their joint practice. I still remember the 2 back to back dirty hits on Grant 2 years ago.
 
'Deep

'Deep

I just want a playoff win over somebody. Idc, who it is.
 
