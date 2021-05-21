HBD Ricky Williams

JohnGaltTX
Rookie
- Joined
- May 1, 2021
- Messages
- 20
- Reaction score
- 119
- Age
- 30
- Location
- Dallas, TX
Don’t forget vision. Complete package.He was money on sundays. Power and speed. Couldn’t be stopped
As fantastic as Ricky was, the run blocking was just as awesome. If Miami develops that kind of run blocking in 2021, great things will happen. I really miss Ricky. I miss those plays, those blocks, everything was almost perfect.
Gaskin is a solid running back. Ricky was just on another level. He is a lot like Barkley. Just tremendously build guys who were very smooth with movements and good vision. They can carry the ball 5 times or 40 and they are still impactfulOutside of a guy like Derrick Henry you just don't see RBs like that anymore.
I forgot which poster it was but they were trying to compare Gaskins(good kid) to a back of old like R.Williams. Like seriously? How?