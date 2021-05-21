 HBD Ricky Williams | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

HBD Ricky Williams

dolfan91

dolfan91

As fantastic as Ricky was, the run blocking was just as awesome. If Miami develops that kind of run blocking in 2021, great things will happen. I really miss Ricky. I miss those plays, those blocks, everything was almost perfect.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

dolfan91 said:
As fantastic as Ricky was, the run blocking was just as awesome. If Miami develops that kind of run blocking in 2021, great things will happen. I really miss Ricky. I miss those plays, those blocks, everything was almost perfect.
No! I'm not going to allow you to take away from Ricky's talent by trying to suggest the OL made him.
The OL was okay! But alot of those broken tackles, running over people and getting to the edge etc was all him.
 
J

jazz015

ANUFan said:
Outside of a guy like Derrick Henry you just don't see RBs like that anymore.

I forgot which poster it was but they were trying to compare Gaskins(good kid) to a back of old like R.Williams. Like seriously? How?
Gaskin is a solid running back. Ricky was just on another level. He is a lot like Barkley. Just tremendously build guys who were very smooth with movements and good vision. They can carry the ball 5 times or 40 and they are still impactful
 
