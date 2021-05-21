HBD Ricky Williams

dolfan91 said: As fantastic as Ricky was, the run blocking was just as awesome. If Miami develops that kind of run blocking in 2021, great things will happen. I really miss Ricky. I miss those plays, those blocks, everything was almost perfect. Click to expand...

No! I'm not going to allow you to take away from Ricky's talent by trying to suggest the OL made him.The OL was okay! But alot of those broken tackles, running over people and getting to the edge etc was all him.