 "He can't adlib, he can't make plays on the run, not athletic" etc | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"He can't adlib, he can't make plays on the run, not athletic" etc

cltchperf

cltchperf

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2005
Messages
7,117
Reaction score
2,215
I saw things from analysts and commentators and former players saying this and didn't understand it considering tua has shown it before. At bama he'd make plays running around and throwing running out of pocket or scramble and juke a guy out down the open field. Yes, he's not kylar murray, but just because he's not athletic like that, doesn't mean he's not athletic and doesn't make plays passing while on the run. He just often held off on it, but just seemed more confident, loose and assertive with his movements and decisions. It's only clip I saw, so don't mind music, but this td of the many was nice imo.
 
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,990
Reaction score
1,345
cltchperf said:
I saw things from analysts and commentators and former players saying this and didn't understand it considering tua has shown it before. At bama he'd make plays running around and throwing running out of pocket or scramble and juke a guy out down the open field. Yes, he's not kylar murray, but just because he's not athletic like that, doesn't mean he's not athletic and doesn't make plays passing while on the run. He just often held off on it, but just seemed more confident, loose and assertive with his movements and decisions. It's only clip I saw, so don't mind music, but this td of the many was nice imo.
Click to expand...
It reminded me of almost the exact same play he pulled with Bama.
 
EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
3,896
Reaction score
6,923
Location
Rocklin, CA
cltchperf said:
I saw things from analysts and commentators and former players saying this and didn't understand it considering tua has shown it before. At bama he'd make plays running around and throwing running out of pocket or scramble and juke a guy out down the open field. Yes, he's not kylar murray, but just because he's not athletic like that, doesn't mean he's not athletic and doesn't make plays passing while on the run. He just often held off on it, but just seemed more confident, loose and assertive with his movements and decisions. It's only clip I saw, so don't mind music, but this td of the many was nice imo.
Click to expand...

It was a very nice play. Remember the one he had against Arizona last season?

Tua is very capable of plays like those. Sometimes they workout, and sometimes he might get hit by a blindside defender he didn’t see coming. $#it happens. To all QB’s at one time or another.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom