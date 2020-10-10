Headsets went out at 17-15 verse hawks

I just read the headsets went out after the first play of Seahawks drive after we cut it to 17-15. I thought we looked like a mess on that drive. I know it was the same for both teams but I wonder if that affected the d on that draft. It was like a 5 play td drive. Wilson called all the plays. It was so easy for them. I would say that we would be really affected by that. New players and not time to gel this season.