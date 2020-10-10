Headsets went out at 17-15 verse hawks

bane

bane

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
906
Reaction score
733
Age
44
I just read the headsets went out after the first play of Seahawks drive after we cut it to 17-15. I thought we looked like a mess on that drive. I know it was the same for both teams but I wonder if that affected the d on that draft. It was like a 5 play td drive. Wilson called all the plays. It was so easy for them. I would say that we would be really affected by that. New players and not time to gel this season.
 
A

ANMoore

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
1,933
Reaction score
2,399
Dolph N.Fan said:
It is possible to have a sarcastic and true statement at the same time?
Click to expand...
they say don’t miss the trees looking for the forest

if the forest is the headset issue, the trees are the fact that we kicked 5 field goals
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom