Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith talks rookie expectations, size concerns...

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 12,279
- Reaction score
- 11,929
- Location
- Bahamas
DeVonta Smith will be stepping on the biggest stage of his life yet next week when he attends the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, but this year’s Heisman Trophy winner remains humble and focused on the path ahead, telling Fox News that his plan is to just "continue being the person that I am."
Smith spoke about his future in the NFL in an interview with Fox News, saying his expectations for his rookie season are to remain true to what got him to this stage in his life.
"Just to go in and be myself," he said. "Continue being the person that I am and just work hard and everything is going to fall where it’s supposed to."
The 22-year-old wide receiver became the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Desmond Howard did it in 1991 and just the fourth overall. He earned two College Football National Championships with the Crimson Tide and recorded his best season in 2020, totaling 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Smith told Fox News he plans to attend the draft with a few of his family members but he revealed little regarding which teams he’s had conversations with.
"A lot of teams have [expressed] interest in me, no one particularly stood out, but I’ve talked to a lot of teams," he said.
With the No. 15 pick, it’s unclear if Smith will still be available for the Pats. He is one of the top receivers heading into the draft but his exact position has been difficult to project.
His size, listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, is a big contributor to that and has reportedly been cause for concern for some teams. He skipped out on measurements during the Senior Bowl, and according to new reports, Smith weighed in at 166 pounds and just a little over 6 feet during the medical combine in Indianapolis earlier this month.
But Smith brushed that sentiment right off, telling Fox News: "Size don’t really matter."
In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
"In the game of football, size don’t really matter," he said with confidence. "It’s about if you know how to play, you know how to play. I know what I’m doing, I know what I’m best at. So I’m going to go out there and do what I do. Size has nothing to do with it."
Read more:
I can imagine him ending up in N.E. and those crying over his weight now will be blasting Grier for not snagging him.
Smith spoke about his future in the NFL in an interview with Fox News, saying his expectations for his rookie season are to remain true to what got him to this stage in his life.
"Just to go in and be myself," he said. "Continue being the person that I am and just work hard and everything is going to fall where it’s supposed to."
The 22-year-old wide receiver became the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Desmond Howard did it in 1991 and just the fourth overall. He earned two College Football National Championships with the Crimson Tide and recorded his best season in 2020, totaling 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Smith told Fox News he plans to attend the draft with a few of his family members but he revealed little regarding which teams he’s had conversations with.
"A lot of teams have [expressed] interest in me, no one particularly stood out, but I’ve talked to a lot of teams," he said.
With the No. 15 pick, it’s unclear if Smith will still be available for the Pats. He is one of the top receivers heading into the draft but his exact position has been difficult to project.
His size, listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, is a big contributor to that and has reportedly been cause for concern for some teams. He skipped out on measurements during the Senior Bowl, and according to new reports, Smith weighed in at 166 pounds and just a little over 6 feet during the medical combine in Indianapolis earlier this month.
But Smith brushed that sentiment right off, telling Fox News: "Size don’t really matter."
In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
"In the game of football, size don’t really matter," he said with confidence. "It’s about if you know how to play, you know how to play. I know what I’m doing, I know what I’m best at. So I’m going to go out there and do what I do. Size has nothing to do with it."
Read more:
Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith talks rookie expectations, size concerns and more ahead of 2021 NFL Draft
DeVonta Smith will be stepping on the biggest stage of his life yet next week when he attends the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, but this year’s Heisman Trophy winner remains humble and focused on the path ahead, telling Fox News that his plan is to just "continue being the person that I am."
www.foxnews.com
I can imagine him ending up in N.E. and those crying over his weight now will be blasting Grier for not snagging him.