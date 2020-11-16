Hello and Let's GO!!!!

Hello all,



Long time Dolphins fan in Alabama. Family is originally from central/south FL. I once proclaimed my first two kids would be named Sam and Pat after Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain. I have two kids now, and sadly, i didn't win that argument haha. I couldn't be more excited about the present and future outlook of the team. It's been a loooooong time since we've had the long term outlook that we have now. It's nice to back in the limelight around the league. I even have some neutral buddies joining me on Sundays now.