Hello, Bonjour from Paris !

« Bonjour » everyone !



Here i am, i’m Erkan 27 years old born and raised in Paris, France.

My love for the NFL started 10 years ago during the 2010 NFL Draft and since then I struggled a lot to find a team to root for.

I tried to support some teams but each times something made me stop following them and it’s not the losses, I don’t know how to explained it ahah, I followed the Panthers, Seahawks and Vikings in the past but I never stick with one of them.



Maybe i forced myself to root for a team ?

when I follow a sport I like to have something to root for ! or maybe these teams wasn’t just meant to be the good ones.

I checked attentively the offseason, and something that jumped in my eyes, it’s the excellent rebuilding that the Fins have made since last season.

They recruited some really good guys and found a way to keep some cap space.



And yesterday the draft was just awesome, they did what they had to do by picking Tua...this guy has all it takes to lead a team to the success (the injuries must stay away but I’m gonna be optimistic) they picked a solid LT to protect him, and add a really good CB that could help to transform this secondary in a « no fly zone ».



So i decided to jump on the Fins wagon and for multiple reasons, I went to Miami in May 2019 and I really enjoyed my trip (specially the keys).

Flores looks like a promising HC and the new GM aswell, this front office looks determined to bring back the success in MIA.

And to finished this thread, Tua...what a potential he has, and off course all the recruits, I felt like it’s the perfect time to jump on the boat.



See you later on the board !