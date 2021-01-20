Hello from France

French Dolphin
Hello Dolphins Fans !
First, I want to apologize my english... Indeed, I'm French and my english is not good.
I'm a big fan of the Miami Dolphins since 2010. Why ? Because it's the year of my first travel in USA, precisely in Florida. I have seen a pre-season game at Miami and I bought the Ted Ginn Jr jersey at a low price in a Champ store (like 15-20$). Since, i have travelled 6 times in USA including 3 in Florida.
Fins Up !
