Hello From Germany

Paul/Germany
Hello my Name is Paul and im 37 years old. In 1994 i stay for my very first time in the Miami and in the US. I was 12 Years old and i watch a game between the Dolpfins and the Jets. From this day im a Dolphins follower. But in the last 7-8 Years im more and more Interested in the Fins.
And now i want to go the next step....
In 2019 i will have my third wedding Day. Ok my wife make some mistakes in her Life. She is a Fan of the Eagles. But i love her and want to suprice her this yeas. And so i want to fly to Miami for the game Eagles @ Fins.
We will Start this trip on Thursday and go Back on Monday after the game.(if the game play on Monday we will go back on Tuesday).
But i need some answers to my question.
You know on witch Day the Game will Played?
You know if it is possible to visit the training before the game?
you know a good Hotel not so far from the Stadium or a Appartment i can rent.(but not to expensiv)
And the most importent Question what is the best way to buy a ticket.
Please dont forget i have to book this without my wife knowing. so i have to work careful.
Maybe somebody of you can help me with some Infomations.
I know my written english ist not the best. Sorry about this.
best wishes Paul
I ask all this the Customer Service of the Dolphins by a Mail
just a week ago. But i dont got an answer so far. But i have to start my planning phase. Because not so many Fly are available.
