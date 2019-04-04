Hello From Germany

Hello my Name is Paul and im 37 years old. In 1994 i stay for my very first time in the Miami and in the US. I was 12 Years old and i watch a game between the Dolpfins and the Jets. From this day im a Dolphins follower. But in the last 7-8 Years im more and more Interested in the Fins.And now i want to go the next step....In 2019 i will have my third wedding Day. Ok my wife make some mistakes in her Life. She is a Fan of the Eagles. But i love her and want to suprice her this yeas. And so i want to fly to Miami for the game Eagles @ Fins.We will Start this trip on Thursday and go Back on Monday after the game.(if the game play on Monday we will go back on Tuesday).But i need some answers to my question.You know on witch Day the Game will Played?You know if it is possible to visit the training before the game?you know a good Hotel not so far from the Stadium or a Appartment i can rent.(but not to expensiv)And the most importent Question what is the best way to buy a ticket.Please dont forget i have to book this without my wife knowing. so i have to work careful.Maybe somebody of you can help me with some Infomations.I know my written english ist not the best. Sorry about this.best wishes PaulI ask all this the Customer Service of the Dolphins by a Mailjust a week ago. But i dont got an answer so far. But i have to start my planning phase. Because not so many Fly are available.