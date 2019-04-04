Hello From Germany

Paul/Germany

Paul/Germany

Hello my Name is Paul and im 37 years old. In 1994 i stay for my very first time in the Miami and in the US. I was 12 Years old and i watch a game between the Dolpfins and the Jets. From this day im a Dolphins follower. But in the last 7-8 Years im more and more Interested in the Fins.

And now i want to go the next step....

In 2019 i will have my third wedding Day. Ok my wife make some mistakes in her Life. She is a Fan of the Eagles. But i love her and want to suprice her this yeas. And so i want to fly to Miami for the game Eagles @ Fins.

We will Start this trip on Thursday and go Back on Monday after the game.(if the game play on Monday we will go back on Tuesday).

But i need some answers to my question.

You know on witch Day the Game will Played?

You know if it is possible to visit the training before the game?

you know a good Hotel not so far from the Stadium or a Appartment i can rent.(but not to expensiv):lol:

And the most importent Question what is the best way to buy a ticket.

Please dont forget i have to book this without my wife knowing. so i have to work careful.:lol:

Maybe somebody of you can help me with some Infomations.

I know my written english ist not the best. Sorry about this.:(

best wishes Paul

I ask all this the Customer Service of the Dolphins by a Mail
just a week ago. But i dont got an answer so far. But i have to start my planning phase. Because not so many Fly are available.
 
Daytona Fin

Daytona Fin

The schedule hasn't been released yet but I am sure it will be real soon. Your best place to purchase tickets would probably be directly through the Eagles, which will be ticketmaster. I know nothing about the Philly area but it's doubtful you will be able to watch them practice other than warmups before the game starts.
 
Paul/Germany said:
https://www.miamidolphins.com/schedule/

but on the website of the dolphins we dont play in philli?1
Click to expand...
Oh sorry I read your post wrong. Everything still the same in my post just switch Philly to Miami. Here's a list of Miami's 2019 opponents. There are plenty of posters here that know the Miami area well for accommodations. Maybe post a thread in the Dolphins forum for recommendations.

http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001006557/article/opponents-for-each-team-set-for-2019-nfl-season
 
We usually stay in the Pembroke Pines or David area. About twenty minutes to the stadium. But since you are on vacation with the wife I would probably stay in Fort Lauderdale on the beach somewhere. You can also stay at Hard Rock Hotel at casino I believe they have a shuttle to the game and back. Good luck and I hope you get to see us win!
 
Yea first thing first, wait for the schedule to be released. Really can’t book anything until that happens. Usually gets released this month before the draft.

You won’t be able to visit training before the game.

There will be plenty of options to buy tickets . . . .and with the team likely not being very good, you probably will have some good pricing options, especially later on in the season.

Plenty of lodging options in South Florida. Really depends on your budget. Hard to give Hard Rock, South Beach and Margaritaville recommendations if your budget is Motel 6 so definitely include that in your follow up post.

If there is anything else you want to do on this trip let us know.

Glad to help you plan a great getaway for you and your wife.

I wouldn’t worry about flights, there will be plenty of them from Germany to Miami. Norwegian Air usually has really good rates into FLL and Lufthansa/Eurowings have many flights into Miami.
 
Hey thanks for yors answers so far.

Ok i has look into motel 6 site. The Price will be around 110 Dollar für 4 Night´s. My Buget for 4 nightis between 300-400€ so round about 350-450 Dollar(sorry nor Dollar sign on my Keyboard^^)

My Favorit is to find a Dolphin Fan has appartments or Rooms to lease.

The Buget for ticket will be not more than 500€ = 570 Dollar. Is this ok for 2 tickets? (i pay last year 400 Dollar for Baseball LAD va LAA row 12 field lvl)

i will rent a car for the trip too. Budget 150€ = 165 Dollar.

i want to show her the everglades

And we want burn in the sun( i think we have a good chance for this in Florida:funny:

If i make to much writting mistakes pls tell it to me!
 
Hey Paul! I’m Chris, a fellow German.

We went to the Bears game last year. Bought the tickets through Ticketmaster. They have two kinds of tickets: standard tickets and verified resale tickets. The standard tickets have standard prices, the resale ticket prices depend on the person reselling the ticket. You can buy both without hesitation, Ticketmaster is reliable. We got lucky last year and had veeeeeery good seats for a very reasonable price (100 USD plus 20 USD fees each). Plus the overtime win.

I don’t know about public transportation to the stadium and back but if you stay in the US for a few days you probably have a rental car. Parking at the stadium is pretty expensive, 40 USD. If you’re willing to walk a little bit, you’ll find parking lots for free. We had one half a mile from the stadium. And if you have a rental car, you can stay pretty much everywhere around Miami. We stayed at Doral last year and it was great.

Oh and don’t bring a bag unless it’s transparent. Sorry for your wife but enjoy the Dolphins victory!
 
@Paul/Germany

Let's do that in English and German shall we. I would write only in German but for the benefit of the site I will also write in English. Now you can pick and choose now which Version you want to read. :lol:
Motel 6? Please. Don't go there. :nah: If you are in Florida from overseas you want to do a little better. Depending on the game date you probably find something much better for the price range you have given yourself. When the dates are out I will give you a run down of hotels which will fit your budget.

In regards of tickets: like @Spiff said - Ticketmaster is the best way to go. I may even have a couple tickets for that game available.

If you are coming to the game you definitely should join us at our tailgate party. You might as well enjoy the entire football experience.
:cheers:
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Laß uns das mal in Englisch und Deutsch machen. Normalerweise würde jetzt ich nur in Deutsch schreiben aber für den Vorteil des Forums werde ich auch in Englisch schreiben. Kannst du dir jetzt aussuchen welche Version du lesen möchtest. :lol:

Motel 6? Wie bitte? Geh da mal nicht hin. :nah: Wenn du schon von Übersee in Florida bist, dann möchtest du bestimmt etwas besseres haben. Sobald die Spieldaten rauskommen werde ich dir eine Liste von Hotels geben die in dein Budget passen.

In Bezug auf Eitrittskarten: wie @Spiff schon sagte - Ticketmaster ist der beste Weg. Unter Umständen habe ich sogar zwei Karten zur Verfügung.

Solltest du zu dem Spiel kommen, dann mußt du unbedingt zu unserer Tailgate Party kommen. Wenn du schon hier bist, solltest du auch die volle American Football Erfahrung erleben.
:cheers:
 
Hello and welcome. As hope that you enjoy it on here. Do you speak any other language besides English and German?
 
Man you lucked out . . . .Thanksgiving weekend. Will likely be a ton of tickets available due to people out of town for the holiday and likely having a less than stellar team on the field.

Also you probably get the nicest weather of the year and International flights are suprisingly cheap this time of year. The increased rates usually happen after this week.
 
@JPPT1974 I speak English(more bad than right) and German. Special i am from the former east part of germany so i speak russian a bit because it was a school subject.

My Wife is younger than me and dont learn Russian in school so she speak French, English,German and a bit Latin.

so if we go on tour we dont have Problems:)

@Kdawg954

This is the perfect Weekend for us. Different to the US i have 30 Days Payed out of work in a year. my wife actually 35 Day. So i take 7 Day for this Trip and Talk with my Wifes Boss. All is fine so far....My wife working at the federal employment Agency. So take vacation is allways no Problem:)

I want to book the flights next 2 week when it is on on a good price. But i want to flight with Lufthansa, this is a bit more expensive but i want to earn miles:)

Than i book ticket fot the game Hotel or apartment and a car.

i think everythink is good so far....

but the Jets weekend was perfect because the Dec. 08 is our weddingday.)

But this is ok.
 
NY8123 said:
Hey Paul where in Germany? I've been to Dusseldorf and Cologen. Beautiful cities and I'm impressed with your train system, easy to navigate.
Click to expand...
Hey i am from Rostockat the Baltic Sea...

I my opinion i don't have good Chance to Find an Apartment at a Dolphins Fanat the Thankgiving Week.
 
