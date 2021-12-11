Help getting Holland and Phillips jerseys

MrChadRico
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 1,782
- Reaction score
- 2,996
- Age
- 37
- Location
- Kansas
Mods feel free to move this after it gets answered....
What site do you all use to get jerseys? I dont wanna get them from nflshop bc they are way over priced. Does anyone have a site that sells them for a more affordable price?
Holland and Phillips are must have jerseys for me and I wanna get them a bit more affordable than on the NFL site.
