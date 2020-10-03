Help! How do I watch games?

Eesti
I am in danger of missing my first Dolphins game since 1995.
I moved to North Carolina and am staying with friends while I look for a place.
I cancelled my directv and Sunday ticket.
Directv says I'm ineligible for streaming based on the address I am staying at temporarily.
Any ideas?
Any way I can stream thru nfl ticket online? Fake address? How would they know the address of I have no hard line connection?
All help appreciated
