 Help with Seats | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Help with Seats

DolfanWally

DolfanWally

FinFan4Life
Joined
Aug 16, 2005
Messages
93
Reaction score
16
Age
53
Location
Middletown, CT
Hey guys,

Need some help picking my seats for a game. I'm flying down in OCT for the Falcons game and can't decide what seats to get. Trying to choose between 100 level or club seats. Wondering if the club seats are worth it. Appreciate any suggestions.

Go Fins!!!

Wally
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom