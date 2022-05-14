Help with the Steelers game!!!

Alright guys I've been coming on here for years and I dont usually post but wanted to see if anyone could help me out. My daughter's are 9 and 10 and they've never been to a Dolphins game. I'm wanting to take them and my wife to the Steelers game. My questions were does anyone have season tickets that they want to sell the tickets for that game (4 tickets) and also does anyone have any any info of something that would be cool for them to make it memorable, like how to get field passes or anything that they would find fun? Thanks guys!