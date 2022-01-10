 Herbert is unreal this makes me ill | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Herbert is unreal this makes me ill

C

cltchperf

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2005
Messages
6,302
Reaction score
874
I wish Ross just ****ing fired grier and Flores right now after watching this game
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
6,090
Reaction score
4,353
Some next level qb’ing going on with that dude..

2 nd year player as well.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
8,453
Reaction score
6,313
I have Jacobs in my fantasy...it's only for 3rd place, but I get my money back with a win.
 
C

Casas9425

Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
4,323
Reaction score
890
Grier should be fired tonight after watching this game. You absolutely can’t make mistakes like passing on Herbert and survive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom