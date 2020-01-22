Herbert Shines In Front Of Dolphins Brass First Senior Bowl Practice

Sometimes these all-star bowl games showcase just how good someone really is ... such as Jason Taylor. But other times it more benefits those who excel in less complex environments. The defenses are piecemeal and by necessity cannot play complex schemes or disguise their coverages very well. In the NFL, the coverages will be vicious and disguised far better than any at the collegiate level. Defenders are all quick guys and receivers are only open for a sliver of time and not by much, so QB's need to be precise in their delivery, fast in their timing of reading and reacting, consistent in their accuracy, and solid to good in their decision making. Those things rarely surface in these all star game environments. As a result, most scouts are more interested in the workouts and interviews than they are about the actual game that is played.

Not saying Herbert excels in a less complex environment .... just saying let's not jump to any conclusions. He's always had A+ physical tools and good production ... but he didn't make the big-time leap we were all hoping for this year ... and that is concerning. Gaudy numbers at a Pac# school have misled GM's before.
 
gregorygrant83

ChrisEAS said:
Senior Bowl? So what was the Shrine Game?
They're both college all-star games. Senior bowl showcases a much higher level of prospects. I would say most of the players in the Senior Bowl will be selected in the first three rounds, while most of the players in the Shrine Game are 5th, 6th or 7th round picks or undrafted fre agent prospects.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Good read. https://dolphinswire.usatoday.com/2020/01/21/potential-dolphins-qb-prospect-shines-in-first-senior-bowl-practice/

I've been up and down on this guy. Looks good though!
I think stories like this and the story yesterday the Dolphins have intrest in Joe Burrow are being put out there so teams will think Miami has other qb options and intrest other than just Tua. This could be an attempt keep teams from trying to price gauge the Dolphins if Miami tries to move up a few spots for Tua.
 
If this dude turns out to be a good QB or even decent, I will never try to evaluate a player again. I’ll just go with the popular opinion
 
Most of the scouting reports from the practices have glowingly spoken of Kinlaw and Josh Jones.
 
He has the tools...that is not the question. The question is his desire to be a QB.
 
Wow, I'm shock the OP started this thread and nobody has thrown a fit about it. So many people on here seem to hate Herbert but we need to let things play out. If Flores wants to work with him then I'll be ok with him. At the very least if he does well this week then other teams might not want to jump in front of us for Tua if he's our target.
 
