Herbert Shines In Front Of Dolphins Brass First Senior Bowl Practice

Sometimes these all-star bowl games showcase just how good someone really is ... such as Jason Taylor. But other times it more benefits those who excel in less complex environments. The defenses are piecemeal and by necessity cannot play complex schemes or disguise their coverages very well. In the NFL, the coverages will be vicious and disguised far better than any at the collegiate level. Defenders are all quick guys and receivers are only open for a sliver of time and not by much, so QB's need to be precise in their delivery, fast in their timing of reading and reacting, consistent in their accuracy, and solid to good in their decision making. Those things rarely surface in these all star game environments. As a result, most scouts are more interested in the workouts and interviews than they are about the actual game that is played.



Not saying Herbert excels in a less complex environment .... just saying let's not jump to any conclusions. He's always had A+ physical tools and good production ... but he didn't make the big-time leap we were all hoping for this year ... and that is concerning. Gaudy numbers at a Pac# school have misled GM's before.