HERE HE COMES!

dolphinheel
Starter
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2004
- Messages
- 2,059
- Reaction score
- 930
I understand the “not a mango That needs ripening” quote.He's killing it this week and doing with non starters exclusively. He needs some time with the ones.
It says once he's beaten out Fitz. My thought. If you would like him start at another time that can be your thought.I understand the “not a mango That needs ripening” quote.
However, we do not want his body or confidence crushed due to the OL not being ready.
Likely Fitz has a better ability to deal with a subpar line. He sure Has experience from last year.