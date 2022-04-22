 Here is a dose of reality | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here is a dose of reality

Etuoo33 said:
This is the next step to relevance;

How Big is the Dolphins' "Bills Problem"?

The Miami Dolphins have lost seven in a row against the Buffalo Bills, but some of those games have not been as lopsided as the score would suggest
Just making the Playoff's without being able to handle Buffalo is an exercise in futility.
Yeah, they've beaten us lately. So what? They don't have any special secret and we have an entirely new offense. Fret away, I guess.
 
While the Bills have been dominant and are still likely the best team in the AFC East. The Dolphins have added impact players in the off season which has improved their team. So I expect the Dolphins to be much more competition for the Bills than they have been in recent years.
 
I'm sure this is how the Fins view themselves in the division
rorschach GIF
 
While I agree the AFC East runs through Buffalo and the Dolphins recently have not done well against them....

It could very well be though that the Bills have a "Tyreek Hill problem" (in the playoffs)

2 games, 20 receptions, 322 yards receiving, 1 receiving TD, 1 punt return, 45 yards/return, 1 return TD
 
I would think Miami needs to at least split with Buffalo to have a shot at the division.

Some positives? The Bills have really had no answers for Tyreek Hill. Admittedly, most teams struggle to cover him. Hill and Waddle are going to be tough for teams to slow down.

Of course, the Dolphins still need answers for Josh Allen. But maybe now at least Miami has a chance to keep pace offensively.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Yeah, they've beaten us lately. So what? They don't have any special secret and we have an entirely new offense. Fret away, I guess.
And we've owned New England since Tua became our starter, yet nobody says that in their situation. We will run the ball all over the Bills this year.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I would think Miami needs to at least split with Buffalo to have a shot at the division.

Some positives? The Bills have really had no answers for Tyreek Hill. Admittedly, most teams struggle to cover him. Hill and Waddle are going to be tough for teams to slow down.

Of course, the Dolphins still need answers for Josh Allen. But maybe now at least Miami has a chance to keep pace offensively.
One of the goals for the phins s/b to go 4-2 minimum in the division
 
utahphinsfan said:
Agree. There was a time (about 20 yrs ago if memory serves) where the phins could not beat the jets.

All streaks end as will this one.
One of the best calls when Ricky broke the dagger run
"Bye Bye Ricky Bye Bye Streak!"

It's #1 in this video
 
The problem we have with the Bills has been our inability to score, or really move the ball against them. Too many 3 and outs, and our defense gets gassed having to be on the field so much. Josh Allen is not all world, but will take advantage of a gassed defense. Hopefully our offensive upgrades will result in more scoring drives against them, along with more sustained drives to keep Allen and our defense off the field. Need to avoid turnovers and 3 and outs against them!
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I would think Miami needs to at least split with Buffalo to have a shot at the division.

Some positives? The Bills have really had no answers for Tyreek Hill. Admittedly, most teams struggle to cover him. Hill and Waddle are going to be tough for teams to slow down.

Of course, the Dolphins still need answers for Josh Allen. But maybe now at least Miami has a chance to keep pace offensively.
Splitting is the bare minimum they need to do against the Bills. Getting swapped is absolutely no go.
 
