Here is a dose of reality

The problem we have with the Bills has been our inability to score, or really move the ball against them. Too many 3 and outs, and our defense gets gassed having to be on the field so much. Josh Allen is not all world, but will take advantage of a gassed defense. Hopefully our offensive upgrades will result in more scoring drives against them, along with more sustained drives to keep Allen and our defense off the field. Need to avoid turnovers and 3 and outs against them!