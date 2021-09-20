Here's an OLINE combo idea

Kyndig
Left tackle - Eichenberg
Left Guard - Austin Jackson
Center - Dieter
Right Guard - Kindley
Right Tackle - Robert Hunt
I'd like to see that combination. Jackson might be a decent guard, he wouldn't have to worry about getting beat outside which seems to happen a lot, and Hunt had a good year at Right Tackle last year. Not sure why he was kicked inside for the likes of Jessie Davis, but there you go.
