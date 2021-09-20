 Here's an OLINE combo idea | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here's an OLINE combo idea

Left tackle - Eichenberg
Left Guard - Austin Jackson
Center - Dieter
Right Guard - Kindley
Right Tackle - Robert Hunt

I'd like to see that combination. Jackson might be a decent guard, he wouldn't have to worry about getting beat outside which seems to happen a lot, and Hunt had a good year at Right Tackle last year. Not sure why he was kicked inside for the likes of Jessie Davis, but there you go.
 
This may be an Idea.

I have heard many times from Scouts and such. Never draft OGs. Always Draft OTs. That way if they cannot play in space outside put them in the phone booth at OG.

Of course unless there is a perennial all pro like Martin right there for you like Dallas.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
This may be an Idea.

I have heard many times from Scouts and such. Never draft OGs. Always Draft OTs. That way if they cannot play in space outside put them in the phone booth at OG.

Of course unless there is a perennial all pro like Martin right there for you like Dallas.
Click to expand...

I don't know about never, some guard prospects are damn good, but I do think part of the evaluation is finding the right NFL position for a college OL prospect, and agree that an OT has more ability to move than a guard.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
I don't know about never, some guard prospects are damn good, but I do think part of the evaluation is finding the right NFL position for a college OL prospect, and agree that an OT has more ability to move than a guard.
Click to expand...
I think when looking at OG. Teams tend to avoid them unless they are a OG/C. Because without that it is one pick in a very specific position with no fall back plan. At least with the OG/C you have Three positions. And OTs that struggle in space can play well in the phone booth. I do think there needs to be some rotations opened up or flat out competitions. That line was just that bad.
 
Not sure I want Jackson out there at all. He has been run around and run through.

I would be up for seeing how Little - Kindley - Deiter - Hunt - Eichenberg hold up.
 
Kyndig said:
Left tackle - Eichenberg
Left Guard - Austin Jackson
Center - Dieter
Right Guard - Kindley
Right Tackle - Robert Hunt

I'd like to see that combination. Jackson might be a decent guard, he wouldn't have to worry about getting beat outside which seems to happen a lot, and Hunt had a good year at Right Tackle last year. Not sure why he was kicked inside for the likes of Jessie Davis, but there you go.
Click to expand...

Oklahoma Drill helps soft players become hard, or quit.
 
Personally, I would cut a player and fire a coach. Let these ****s know that Miami isn’t a vacation destination anymore. Old Jesse would be ****ing gone today. Even though I am not a Tua fan, I don’t appreciate Jesse taking a play off that got Tua killed.
 
Kyndig said:
Left tackle - Eichenberg
Left Guard - Austin Jackson
Center - Dieter
Right Guard - Kindley
Right Tackle - Robert Hunt

I'd like to see that combination. Jackson might be a decent guard, he wouldn't have to worry about getting beat outside which seems to happen a lot, and Hunt had a good year at Right Tackle last year. Not sure why he was kicked inside for the likes of Jessie Davis, but there you go.
Click to expand...
I think Hunt was moved inside because they feel he could be a great guard but only an ok tackle.
 
Kyndig said:
Left tackle - Eichenberg
Left Guard - Austin Jackson
Center - Dieter
Right Guard - Kindley
Right Tackle - Robert Hunt

I'd like to see that combination. Jackson might be a decent guard, he wouldn't have to worry about getting beat outside which seems to happen a lot, and Hunt had a good year at Right Tackle last year. Not sure why he was kicked inside for the likes of Jessie Davis, but there you go.
Click to expand...
Jackson has no experience at Guard in years. He would need at minimum several weeks of ramp up time. More likely that you'd end up with Eich/Kindley/Dieter/Davis/Hunt, unless you can get a Vet to man RG/RT, or one of the backups steps up.
 
