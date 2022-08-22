Here's my list of guys that I hope upset the roster order and make this team

DOLFANMIKE
OLB Gustin sack vs Raiders. BTW - in case you aren't familiar with him, Gustin is only 25 years old. He is 6'5 267 and moves extremely well. Played college ball at USC.
Porter Gustin races around edge on way to sack of Nick MullensMiami Dolphins linebacker Porter Gustin races around the edge tackle on way to a sack of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens.www.miamidolphins.com
I think Jordan Jenkins is making this teamThe front seven depth chart is tough.
DL Wilkins, Davis, Ogbah, Sieler, B. Jones, Stille, Gustin
Edge: Phillips, Van Gink, Ingram, Goode
ILB: Bake, E Rob, Tindall, Riley
Is 15 too many for the front 7?
