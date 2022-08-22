 Here's my list of guys that I hope upset the roster order and make this team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here's my list of guys that I hope upset the roster order and make this team

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

OLB Gustin sack vs Raiders. BTW - in case you aren't familiar with him, Gustin is only 25 years old. He is 6'5 267 and moves extremely well. Played college ball at USC.
Porter Gustin races around edge on way to sack of Nick Mullens

Miami Dolphins linebacker Porter Gustin races around the edge tackle on way to a sack of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens.
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

DOLFANMIKE said:
OLB Gustin sack vs Raiders. BTW - in case you aren't familiar with him, Gustin is only 25 years old. He is 6'5 267 and moves extremely well. Played college ball at USC.
Porter Gustin races around edge on way to sack of Nick Mullens

Miami Dolphins linebacker Porter Gustin races around the edge tackle on way to a sack of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens.
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com
FWIW... Played HS ball locally... about 25 minutes south of Provo
 
GreenDolphinSt

GreenDolphinSt

I liked Gustin at SC, and when he signed with us this year. Really strong, good motor, strong push on pass rush. I didn't think he'd make the team, because he absolutely can't flip his hips and cover anyone downfield. But we seem to have him in a role where he can use his strengths, so hell yeah he should be on the 53. Like Still, Goode, Kohou, also. Skylar almost goes without saying now. There's not enough slots. Gotta limit RB's to 3 + Ingold.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I think all the guys you list make it except possibly Gustin.

Of the likely cuts I want both young backs, White and Doaks.

Has Tanner Conner made the team?

Diesch?

Everyone else I like I think makes it.
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Any word on any of these guys vs Eagles in scrimmage? I was really interested in particular hearing how OLB Gustin or CB Kohou did ... ?
 
