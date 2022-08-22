Here's my list of guys that I hope upset the roster order and make this team

I liked Gustin at SC, and when he signed with us this year. Really strong, good motor, strong push on pass rush. I didn't think he'd make the team, because he absolutely can't flip his hips and cover anyone downfield. But we seem to have him in a role where he can use his strengths, so hell yeah he should be on the 53. Like Still, Goode, Kohou, also. Skylar almost goes without saying now. There's not enough slots. Gotta limit RB's to 3 + Ingold.