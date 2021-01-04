 Here’s my perfect Mock. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here’s my perfect Mock.

3) Penei Sewell
13) Devonta Smith (traded our 1st and second to move up)
36) Najee Harris
87) Anthony Schwartz
118) Marvin Wilson
185) Richard Lecounte
187) Ventrell Miller

Really liking the idea of trading up to get a WR and getting Sewell.
 
Used PFN mock Simulator. Just don’t know how to upload Photos so typed it out
 
