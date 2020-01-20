Hey Dolphin fans

GBpackers10 said: Here to eat crow or show my face rather. Tough tough loss. We have up almost 300 yards rushing on the ground and we threw 2 interceptions. We didn’t deserve this. What were your thoughts on the game? Click to expand...

Your defense was not prepared and they reacted slow to everything the entire game. Any team that allows 300 yards rushing in a championship game needs to consider firing their defensive coordinator.I think the Smith tandem is overrated as a pass rushing duo. Serviceable, but overrated.They are in a perfect draft position to get a extremely talented WR. They need another weapon, badly.I thought their oline battled well enough and Jones is a nice RB.Rodgers still a top 3 QB for my money, but give him more weapons. Adams and a 33 year old Jimmy Graham only gonna get you so far in today's game.