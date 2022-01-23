 Hey Dolphin fans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hey Dolphin fans

Finman1022

Finman1022

Dec 19, 2008
GBpackers10 said:
I can’t lie I’m really hurting today over that loss. It stings a lot. Tough tough loss.
Welcome to our world. Losing like that sucks. Hang in It’s only a game that we fans suffer it appears more than than the players. Be thankful for all your recent success. Would die to have what GB has experienced over the past 25 years compared to the Fins.
 
AquaXI

AquaXI

Dec 19, 2012
hang in there GB....Man that was tough....especially in Green Bay where you are suppose to own then on the Tundra. Big decisions coming up with everyone so it doesn’t get easier in the next few months. Good luck!
 
