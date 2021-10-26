GBpackers10
Club Member
Other than football how is everyone doing? It’s been a warm fall up here. Anyway I just wanted to say I love you guys. Once Rodgers leaves I will be going through 30 years of heartache. Keep your chins up.
I know you mean we’ll and I am not trying to be rude at all… but most of us are not in a good mood and hearing about how we he beat you in a meaningless game while you went on to win a super bowl doesn’t exactly help lolDolphin fans you know the year we won the SB we went 7-1 at home. Who was the only team to beat us at home that year?
I understand. Look I’ll try not to bring up football. I don’t want to offend you guys in anyway.I know you mean we’ll and I am not trying to be rude at all… but most of us are not in a good mood and hearing about how we he beat you in a meaningless game while you went on to win a super bowl doesn’t exactly help lol
Which one is GB moving on from this coming offseason... Rodgers or Love?I understand. Look I’ll try not to bring up football. I don’t want to offend you guys in anyway.
Hopefully Love.Which one is GB moving on from this coming offseason... Rodgers or Love?