Hey Guys!

G

GBpackers10

Other than football how is everyone doing? It’s been a warm fall up here. Anyway I just wanted to say I love you guys. Once Rodgers leaves I will be going through 30 years of heartache. Keep your chins up.
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

Thanks GB! Hope you guys dont have to endure the nightmare that we've had to go through since Marino retired. Heres wishing you guys end up with a good season.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Hey, ....things are looking up for you, but the NFC is stacked right now. Arizona, the Rams, Buccs, Saints, Cowboys, and GB...all at 4-2 or better.
I'm kind of pulling for Arizona, since they've never won a stinking thing, but after that, probably Green Bay.
Good luck and take care.
 
G

GBpackers10

I don’t think we will win it. The NFC is a powerhouse and we’re not as good as the Bucs, Cowboys, Rams or Cardinals.
 
G

GBpackers10

Dolphin fans you know the year we won the SB we went 7-1 at home. Who was the only team to beat us at home that year?
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
GBpackers10 said:
Dolphin fans you know the year we won the SB we went 7-1 at home. Who was the only team to beat us at home that year?
Click to expand...
I know you mean we’ll and I am not trying to be rude at all… but most of us are not in a good mood and hearing about how we he beat you in a meaningless game while you went on to win a super bowl doesn’t exactly help lol
 
G

GBpackers10

Jimi said:
I know you mean we’ll and I am not trying to be rude at all… but most of us are not in a good mood and hearing about how we he beat you in a meaningless game while you went on to win a super bowl doesn’t exactly help lol
Click to expand...
I understand. Look I’ll try not to bring up football. I don’t want to offend you guys in anyway.
 
