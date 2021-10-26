GBpackers10 said: Dolphin fans you know the year we won the SB we went 7-1 at home. Who was the only team to beat us at home that year? Click to expand...

I know you mean we’ll and I am not trying to be rude at all… but most of us are not in a good mood and hearing about how we he beat you in a meaningless game while you went on to win a super bowl doesn’t exactly help lol