 "HEY HEY HEY" Pass interferance on the defense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"HEY HEY HEY" Pass interferance on the defense

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,803
Reaction score
3,033
Age
37
Location
Kansas
That was the most unprofessional announcement from an NFL offical ive ever seen... EVER. I knew the moment that pile of unprofessional s*** made the call that way that we were abosultly ****ed. The officials were literally playing cheerleader for the fans in attendance.

Unprofessional as it gets and that ***hole offical should be fired from the NFL immediatly.

Makes me sick
 
srdnaty

srdnaty

Practice Squad Punter
Joined
Aug 22, 2003
Messages
1,126
Reaction score
435
Location
Da Ville
I would like for the nfl to review the calls today. The call Tennessee got and the no call Miami got were absurd. Far too often does a wideout get a flag after asking a ref.

The refs are not the reason the dolphins lost today though.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
4,407
Reaction score
2,433
Age
31
Location
CT
I hate the blaming the refs argument but man they were rough today. Missing an offsides is one thing but when you call needham a PI (I still don’t see it looked like the wideout pushed off) but then let a way worse one in Parker go, it’s just not right. The whole fumble play was just sheer incompetence to not rule a fumble on the field then review it was just incompetence.

We still came in unprepared but some of those calls killed
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,803
Reaction score
3,033
Age
37
Location
Kansas
srdnaty said:
I would like for the nfl to review the calls today. The call Tennessee got and the no call Miami got were absurd. Far too often does a wideout get a flag after asking a ref.

The refs are not the reason the dolphins lost today though.
Click to expand...
Agreed, there's blame to go around everywhere but it was clear these refs had an agenda and playing to the fans in attendance was a mockery of the game.

Absolutely pissed me off. I knew right then we were gonna get screwed all day long.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom