High Paid QBs 'losing the offseason'...

How $40M QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott are losing the offseason The quarterbacks aren't to blame for the attrition on their rosters, but for different reasons their teams have been left with hard choices to make.

QB position is obviously the most valued position in football. But it seems like paying the best QBs these extra extravagant contracts may be detrimental to the teams. So I'm wondering people's opinion on this.If you have a Mahomes or Rodgers, it seems you pretty much have pay them extravagantly or someone else will and then your team will flounder back to mediocrity or worse. But in the same breath, if you can’t afford to surround the QB with important pieces, you could be turning yourself into just a playoff contender instead of a constant Superbowl contender. Seems like teams are at their best when they have a top 5 QB whose still under their rookie contract.