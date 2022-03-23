 Hill, Waddle and Wilson at WR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hill, Waddle and Wilson at WR

jimthefin

jimthefin

That is as good a trio as there is in the NFL.

Adding two OL starters AND Wilson and Hill, plus Edmonds and Mostert at RB?

Combine all that with Waddle and Gesicki should make for a pretty high powered offense.

And that is to say nothing about McDaniels and his offensive creativity.

Tua's head must be spinning.

He is going from running for his life with almost no weapons around him to an embarrassment of riches.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Tom Cruise Quote GIF by Top 100 Movie Quotes of All Time
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

The Goat said:
...because he's been talking so much smack for the past two years....
No because people have been for him. So now he needs to show us they were right or wrong... Regardless of how humble he is.
 
Sirspud

WesternNYDolfan said:
I would love if we could trade him for another 3rd
Not sure we could get higher than a 5th. His real value to us is probably a lot higher than trade value. It could come down to money.

We've got two great but diminutive receivers. I really think we need a guy like Parker to name big boy catches when needed.
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Even if Tua isn't our franchise's savior and the next incarnation of Marino, he pretty much only has to be a good game manager to make things exciting in this offense. Which he was when he had significantly less talent across the board
 
