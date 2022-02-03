Hind sight opinion from the draft last year

So now that a full year has played out, what would you do if you could go back and redraft from the past draft? I love Waddle but at the time after we traded the #3 away, I initially wanted Devonta Smith. Do you think if we would have stayed put at #12, we could have got either Waddle or Smith? Who would have you wanted at #3 knowing what you know now? A lot of people wanted Chase or Pitts.



If Waddle had gone to the Bengals and Chase here, do they have similar stats? I still like Waddle long term as he is more flexible IMHO and able to do everything Chase did in similar circumstances and situations.



Just MHO, but I think we should have stayed put at 12 and got the BPA. I think either Waddle or Smith would have been there...hard to say.



Just stirring up some convo unrelated to the fiasco going on....what do you think?