 Hind sight opinion from the draft last year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hind sight opinion from the draft last year

67Stang

67Stang

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,909
Reaction score
2,529
Location
Tucson, AZ
So now that a full year has played out, what would you do if you could go back and redraft from the past draft? I love Waddle but at the time after we traded the #3 away, I initially wanted Devonta Smith. Do you think if we would have stayed put at #12, we could have got either Waddle or Smith? Who would have you wanted at #3 knowing what you know now? A lot of people wanted Chase or Pitts.

If Waddle had gone to the Bengals and Chase here, do they have similar stats? I still like Waddle long term as he is more flexible IMHO and able to do everything Chase did in similar circumstances and situations.

Just MHO, but I think we should have stayed put at 12 and got the BPA. I think either Waddle or Smith would have been there...hard to say.

Just stirring up some convo unrelated to the fiasco going on....what do you think?
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
9,183
Reaction score
8,932
Location
Ft. Myers
Hard to say. Im happy with last year's draft.

I dont think Chase would have had the same success here as he did in Cincy, and Waddle is far from a slouch.

One thing that comes to mind though, I probably wouldnt have taken Long, we would have been better off taking O line or a RB/WR.
 
AJ Duhe

AJ Duhe

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 7, 2004
Messages
1,145
Reaction score
695
In the first round, I likely do the same thing to be honest. Between Waddle, Smith, and Chase, I still like Waddle. He's more dynamic than Smith and he separates better than Chase. When we optimize some other things on offense, I think Waddle surpasses them.

Do I trade up for Eichenberg? That's a tough one. I really think Eichenberg was ruined this year by moving him around in training camp and poor, ongoing coaching.
 
L

Libermaniac

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 26, 2019
Messages
280
Reaction score
489
Age
54
Location
Honolulu, HI
In retrospect you stay at 12 and draft Parsons. Maybe Slater. But with Parsons, Phillips and Holland they have the makings of a special defense for years to come. Offense would’ve been horrible but they’d be able to get one or two WRs with 15 and 29.

That said we can’t really be disappointed with Waddle. He did set the rookie reception record and his TD dance is funny/classic.
 
GatorFin73

GatorFin73

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 20, 2021
Messages
290
Reaction score
434
Age
48
Location
Boca Raton
I still think last year's draft makes a ton of sense. They were splitting hairs between Pitts, Chase and Waddle and needed a playmaker. Trading down they still got one of them and now we have SF's 1st round pick to add to our own in 2023 where we very well may be QB shopping again and need those two 1st rounders to trade up. Staying at 12 wasn't ever really in the cards, they did the two trades within an hour of each other, it was a package deal. Arguing to stay at 12 is the same as arguing we should have traded down further, to 20 or pick a number, just trade down to get more capital.

Now I totally get why people like the 12 spot since Parsons went there and turned out great but again we had eyes on an offensive playmaker, one of the difference makers that were clearly top 7 or 8 type players and still achieved that while adding a future 1st.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,156
Reaction score
3,112
I think they made the trade too quickly. They should have waited till closer to draft day. I think a better deal would have come along. If pressed, I would not have done the 12 back up to 6 for what they paid. I would have taken Chase or Pitts at 3 or waited till 12 and see who fell.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
2,196
Reaction score
2,417
Location
Albany, NY
I could see the argument for staying at 3 and taking Chase, and I can see the argument for making the moves we did to get to 6 to take Waddle. I saw nothing from Smith that would say I was ok with trading either of them for him.
 
vcip

vcip

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2004
Messages
3,946
Reaction score
1,653
Location
PA
67Stang said:
So now that a full year has played out, what would you do if you could go back and redraft from the past draft? I love Waddle but at the time after we traded the #3 away, I initially wanted Devonta Smith. Do you think if we would have stayed put at #12, we could have got either Waddle or Smith? Who would have you wanted at #3 knowing what you know now? A lot of people wanted Chase or Pitts.

If Waddle had gone to the Bengals and Chase here, do they have similar stats? I still like Waddle long term as he is more flexible IMHO and able to do everything Chase did in similar circumstances and situations.

Just MHO, but I think we should have stayed put at 12 and got the BPA. I think either Waddle or Smith would have been there...hard to say.

Just stirring up some convo unrelated to the fiasco going on....what do you think?
Click to expand...
I would preferred to stay put at 12 keeping 1st and maneuvering to get Smith with alternative pick to jump Giants it WR was the want
If both were there then no need to jump
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
6,180
Reaction score
6,099
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
I always wanted Parsons and then St Brown in like the third round. I always wanted Holland, but I wanted Cosmi, rather than Eichenberg, and I really wanted Humphrey.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
7,370
Reaction score
10,402
I like Waddle, Chase is the clear option at 3.

I would have preferred staying at 12 and in hindsight still would have.

Parsons would be the pick, but Slater would be tempting.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
6,180
Reaction score
6,099
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
AdamD13 said:
I like Waddle, Chase is the clear option at 3.

I would have preferred staying at 12 and in hindsight still would have.

Parsons would be the pick, but Slater would be tempting.
Click to expand...
I don't think Parsons would've been there at 12. He would've had to have been the pick at 6.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,902
Reaction score
6,176
Location
Garden State
Some good input and I agree with what the above states as I don’t think they are is a right answer. I’m happy with the draft and who we got but would be equally happy if it went a different way. Hindsight is always 2020 so that being said I think we crushed it.

Don’t really like the long pic and wish we took a running back but like I said I’m really good with it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom