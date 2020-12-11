History lesson: Dolphins take down Juggernauts!

Dolphins History Lesson: Facing a Juggernaut The Miami Dolphins have some experience facing teams coming in with gaudy records, as they will when the Kansas City Chiefs come to Hard Rock Stadium

For those who think the Dolphins have no chance this Sunday? History says different as the Dolphins are 3-1 against juggernauts entering the game 11-1 or better.....and the three wins all came at home!The three wins all came against that seasons eventual Super Bowl champion....85’ Bears, 98’ Broncos, 04’ Patriots...with the Bronco’s and Patriots also being the defending champions entering the game!The only loss came against the 07’ Patriots on the road.If history holds up....Miami upsets KC this Sunday....and the Chiefs repeat as Super Bowl champions !