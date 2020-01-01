History of 5th overall NFL draft picks is good for Miami Dolphins

apple.news

History of 5th overall NFL Draft picks is good for Miami Dolphins — FanSided

As the Dolphins begin their draft prep for the 5th overall selection in the NFL draft what kind of value will they find and will they get a solid return?
In 2014, the fifth overall selection was made by the Oakland Raiders. With the pick, they chose a linebacker from Buffalo named Kahlil Mack. That pick was pretty darn good. In addition to being named defensive player of the year in 2016, he has also accounted for 61.5 sacks in his career as well as 397 total tackles (86 for loss). He has also been named to the all-pro team at multiple positions in the same season, a first in the league. Mack has shown himself to be an all-world player and a home run pick for his tenure in Oakland as well as his stint to this point with the Bears.

Just thought this was interesting with Reggie in the front office.
 
waiting for the headline that we've traded the 5th pick :lol:
 
Even a broken clock is right twice a day. We have 5 picks in the first two rounds. They better not mess this up.
 
