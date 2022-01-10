History of Dolphins coaches since Wannstedt

mrbunglez
Jim Bates
Nick Saban
Cam Cameron
Tony Sparano
Todd Bowles
Joe Philbin
Dan Campbell
Adam Gase
Brian Flores
What a list………. My top 3 would have to be Saban, Sparano, and Flores.
How would you rate these coaches from 1-9 in order of favorite to least favorite.
