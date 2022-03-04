 History of the Marino Years | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

History of the Marino Years

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

For those of you who weren't around during Marino's time, I know there are a lot of documentaries out there, but I saw this one today that does a good job of not only giving the Marino point of view but also parallels the history of the team during those years 1983-1999.
It's a good watch. A lot of cool footage in there too that I hadn't seen in decades.

 
