History of the Marino Years

Bopkin02
- Feb 25, 2003
- 3,132
- 5,541
- 54
- East Petersburg, PA
For those of you who weren't around during Marino's time, I know there are a lot of documentaries out there, but I saw this one today that does a good job of not only giving the Marino point of view but also parallels the history of the team during those years 1983-1999.
It's a good watch. A lot of cool footage in there too that I hadn't seen in decades.
