History repeats itself here in Miami

Head Coach enters Miami decently, and exits in horror has been a common story here in Miami. We are not going to directly say that Flores will be stuck in this loop, but we also don't want to miss evaluating his stay here either.

The Cycle Recipe (note: step 2 can be skipped)

1. Has a good season
2. decent season
3. Everything tanks after


Dave Wannestead: Follows the Recipe
Nick Saban: Follows the recipe, but bolted before completing it.
Tony Sparano: Follows the recipe as consistent as KFC chicken.
Joe Philbin: All losing seasons
Gase: Follows the recipe


This is Flores 3rd season here in Miami. There are some trends to indicate that Flores might be following this recipe, at least in a different order. We didn't have a good season in his first year, and in his 2nd season we didn't
make the playoffs. On paper it appears that we have improved as a team in areas we were suppose to. If we regress this season as a team, based on the recipe of destruction guidelines it is likely that Flores won't have a better
season in here than in 2020-2021. So at the end of the day what we have here is a huge problem with culture. It seems we keep hitting the reset switch, and making similar decisions which lead to similar results.
 
If you believe this, I mean truly believe this, then maybe you should root for a different team.

If there is no hope, then why bother
 
That turnover is the NFL norm except a handful of teams with HOF QBs that keep their coaches game fully employed.
 
So because he had 2 decent seasons, our past coaches have shown that Flores is destined to bust this season? Should he have tanked his first 2 seasons? Should we have given Cam Cameron another year, because he was SO bad his first year, he likely would’ve had Cleo Lemon guide us to a super bowl?
 
1. 5-11 is good?
2. 10-6 is decent?
3. You don't know what you're talking about.

Let's not forget you were advocating for Tebow earlier today.....
 
Ah but I believe he will follow the Flores cycle that means he will:

1. Win 5 games in his first year
2. Double his wins every year thereafter

Based on the new cycle we’re looking at 20-0 this year, after which the NFL will begin doubling the season every year.

If my post seems less grounded in reality than OP’s to you you might just be a pessimist
 
