History repeats itself here in Miami

Head Coach enters Miami decently, and exits in horror has been a common story here in Miami. We are not going to directly say that Flores will be stuck in this loop, but we also don't want to miss evaluating his stay here either.



The Cycle Recipe (note: step 2 can be skipped)



1. Has a good season

2. decent season

3. Everything tanks after





Dave Wannestead: Follows the Recipe

Nick Saban: Follows the recipe, but bolted before completing it.

Tony Sparano: Follows the recipe as consistent as KFC chicken.

Joe Philbin: All losing seasons

Gase: Follows the recipe





This is Flores 3rd season here in Miami. There are some trends to indicate that Flores might be following this recipe, at least in a different order. We didn't have a good season in his first year, and in his 2nd season we didn't

make the playoffs. On paper it appears that we have improved as a team in areas we were suppose to. If we regress this season as a team, based on the recipe of destruction guidelines it is likely that Flores won't have a better

season in here than in 2020-2021. So at the end of the day what we have here is a huge problem with culture. It seems we keep hitting the reset switch, and making similar decisions which lead to similar results.