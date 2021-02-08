hmmmm, so I guess a QB needs blocking...

Dolfansal
Starter
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2005
- Messages
- 352
- Reaction score
- 132
With no o-line, how the the Baby Goat look last night??? Everyone talking about how Tua looked this season. No line and NO WEAPONS.
Everyone needs to relax with Tua. He is a worker with immense talent. He will be fine. Get him a few weapons and give him time to throw the damn ball!!!
Everyone needs to relax with Tua. He is a worker with immense talent. He will be fine. Get him a few weapons and give him time to throw the damn ball!!!