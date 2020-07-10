*** Hockey Returns ***

Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
God Bless those Canuck muther****ers being able to stay in and host the 2020 Playoffs!

Saturday, August 1, 2020 ...
The NHL Returns!!!
www.nhl.com

NHLPA and NHL Ratify Four-Year CBA Extension and Return to Play Plan

The National Hockey League will drop the puck with a five-game schedule of Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, Aug. 1, as the NHLPA and NHL ratified a four-year extension to the CBA and a Return to Play Plan.
Sid’s ready, are you?
 
