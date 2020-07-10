Hockey Returns ***

Bumpus
Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
A little mood music ...
(bring it home, Barry)
God Bless those Canuck muther****ers being able to stay in and host the 2020 Playoffs!
Sid’s ready, are you?
Saturday, August 1, 2020 ...
The NHL Returns!!!
Lord Stanley shall be claimed!
The NHL Returns!!!
NHLPA and NHL Ratify Four-Year CBA Extension and Return to Play Plan
The National Hockey League will drop the puck with a five-game schedule of Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, Aug. 1, as the NHLPA and NHL ratified a four-year extension to the CBA and a Return to Play Plan.
www.nhl.com
