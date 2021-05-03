 Holland was always the pick guys | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Holland was always the pick guys

I’m not convinced that Williams will do much of anything to improve Denver enough to actually compete against Mahomes. Williams will have nice fantasy stats, but it’s wheel spinning if you can’t disrupt Mahomes or at least have the horses to compete in a passing shootout. Same if Williams was drafted by Miami as the key piece to supplanting Josh Allen. It’s just wheel spinning.
 
Nash13 said:


As quick as the pick got sent in I believe this is true
They could have had multiple cards. If the Broncos had selected Holland, the Dolphins could have ran up with a card with Javonte Williams name on it too. Never hurts to be prepared with multiple options.
 
With how fast the Dolphins made the pick after Denver picked Williams, makes me believe Hollands was the player they wanted as well.
 
Seems like every year guys on here bring out these theories about the Fins being jumped for a RB...
 
I'm not gonna lie, I would have loved to have gotten one of the big 3, hell even 4 but I get it, they don't feel the need for the feature back, at least not yet and that's ok.
 
