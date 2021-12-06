 Hollins, Gesicki and fix the "6" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hollins, Gesicki and fix the "6"

CTPhin

CTPhin

Mack Hollins is fun to root for and is playing well, but can the team fix his 6 on his jersey? That 86 looks
too much like 88. Cut the top of the 6 a little shorter.
Seems like every big play on offense he has the announcers call it as Gesicki, so annoying. The TD yesterday is
the perfect example. Even after they corrected themselves the graphics still said Gesicki. I know it's not a huge deal,
but it was the same last year as well.
It is nice to be bothered by this and not the play on the field like in weeks 1-8.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

I thought it was Gesicki too and sat there wondering why Hollins seemed more pumped up about Gesicki scoring than he did.

Gets me every time.
 
andyahs

andyahs

With the win streak going and the concerns with regard to the oline and play calling on offense yes this is a top priority.
 
