Hollins, Gesicki and fix the "6"

Mack Hollins is fun to root for and is playing well, but can the team fix his 6 on his jersey? That 86 looks

too much like 88. Cut the top of the 6 a little shorter.

Seems like every big play on offense he has the announcers call it as Gesicki, so annoying. The TD yesterday is

the perfect example. Even after they corrected themselves the graphics still said Gesicki. I know it's not a huge deal,

but it was the same last year as well.

It is nice to be bothered by this and not the play on the field like in weeks 1-8.