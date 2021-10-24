Holy Stubhub Batman! $8 Game Tickets!!!

LarryLarry said:



https://www.stubhub.com/miami-dolphins-miami-gardens-tickets-10-24-2021/event/104825978/



Picture from a friend. It is empty there! Ross Ross Ross. This is how he makes decisions. PR and marketing, not football! Anyone wants to go to game, last second, tickets down to $8!!!! Get the cheap ones, walk in, could probably sit anywhere! No wonder Ross wants to trade for DeShaun Watson!Picture from a friend. It is empty there! Ross Ross Ross. This is how he makes decisions. PR and marketing, not football! View attachment 87315 Click to expand...

I literally would have gone to this game if not for the Deshaun Watson rumors. The seats are empty at least in part because nobody believes in this team because of the lunacy of their continued Watson smoke.