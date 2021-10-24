Holy Stubhub Batman! $8 Game Tickets!!!

LarryLarry
Anyone wants to go to game, last second, tickets down to $8!!!! Get the cheap ones, walk in, could probably sit anywhere! No wonder Ross wants to trade for DeShaun Watson!
https://www.stubhub.com/miami-dolphins-miami-gardens-tickets-10-24-2021/event/104825978/
Picture from a friend. It is empty there! Ross Ross Ross. This is how he makes decisions. PR and marketing, not football!
