Holy Stubhub Batman! $8 Game Tickets!!!

Last edited:
LarryLarry said:
Anyone wants to go to game, last second, tickets down to $8!!!! Get the cheap ones, walk in, could probably sit anywhere! No wonder Ross wants to trade for DeShaun Watson!

https://www.stubhub.com/miami-dolphins-miami-gardens-tickets-10-24-2021/event/104825978/

Picture from a friend. It is empty there! Ross Ross Ross. This is how he makes decisions. PR and marketing, not football!View attachment 87315
I literally would have gone to this game if not for the Deshaun Watson rumors. The seats are empty at least in part because nobody believes in this team because of the lunacy of their continued Watson smoke.
 
Why would anyone pay to go see this horrible product on the field while baking in the sun and humidity ?
 
Maybe if we score over 30 points he could give away free corn dogs. Or if he was really smart he would have the players and coaches do a dance routine for the fans at halftime.
 
