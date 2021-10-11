Home to Buffalo, @ Raiders, home to Indy, @ Tampa w/out starting QB

rlandn
Rookie
- Jul 26, 2017
- 76
- 134
- 48
- Winnipeg, Canada
Just throwing this out for discussion, aside from Indy that is a Brutal schedule for any team without their starting QB.
I am not making excuses I’m just saying, what was the realistic expectation,
hopefully 2-3 I guess. I know we have looked horrible but hopefully with Tua back, some steady line play and perhaps some new found confidence (by winning) we can find some traction…..here’s hoping.
