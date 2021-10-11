 Home to Buffalo, @ Raiders, home to Indy, @ Tampa w/out starting QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Home to Buffalo, @ Raiders, home to Indy, @ Tampa w/out starting QB

Just throwing this out for discussion, aside from Indy that is a Brutal schedule for any team without their starting QB.
I am not making excuses I’m just saying, what was the realistic expectation,
hopefully 2-3 I guess. I know we have looked horrible but hopefully with Tua back, some steady line play and perhaps some new found confidence (by winning) we can find some traction…..here’s hoping.
 
Hoping with ya because right now it’s our only hope.

The outrage over losing isn’t surprised but some people still probably think brisket is the better option
 
Well, they started the Buffalo game with their starting QB. They just had their **** kicked in so hard so fast that he broke his ribs.

Maybe start Brisset the next game against them..
 
