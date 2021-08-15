Honest QB game one evualation

There are threads about overall game one accessement. I am doing an objective evaluation on QB Tua alone.



If you take away his INT and slow start, he had a decent game.



- accuracy, C+. After he warm up after the first two drives. His accuracy was unquestionable. Would have been a B if not the int.



- pocket awareness, B. Bears had good pass rush all game. Tua felt the rush and got rid of the ball in time. Marked improvement over last season.



- command of the offense. TE, TE after TE. Did not spread the ball around enough. Could be play calling, so I am not blame it squarely on him. However I don't see any audible. Like to see him shifting formation around to confuse the defense. C+



- arm strength. B. There is definite improvement there. Saw him drive the ball to tight window. One or two passes lack a little zip, others were fast enough.



- decesion making. I am not going to sugarcoat it. The int was ugly. He had no pressure. Other than that, there was no major error. But the RZ int was a killer. D



- running, scrambling. Like to see more. Bears pass rush was relentless. He could have run for few first downs. Again, could be coaching decision. C



Over all C+. Then I factor in the strength of Bears defense, lack of running game, and our starting WR were all out. I bump it up to B-.